Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at ₹139.8 and closed at ₹142.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹146.85 and a low of ₹136 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,607.36 crore. The 52-week high for SCI is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 828,041 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.