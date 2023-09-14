Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 141.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.15 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at 139.8 and closed at 142.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 146.85 and a low of 136 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 6,607.36 crore. The 52-week high for SCI is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 828,041 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months28.12%
6 Months45.8%
YTD34.54%
1 Year42.56%
14 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹144.15, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹141.85

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently 144.15 with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 2.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a modest increase in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹142.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 828,041. The closing price for the shares was 142.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.