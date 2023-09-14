Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at ₹139.8 and closed at ₹142.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹146.85 and a low of ₹136 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,607.36 crore. The 52-week high for SCI is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 828,041 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|28.12%
|6 Months
|45.8%
|YTD
|34.54%
|1 Year
|42.56%
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently ₹144.15 with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 2.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a modest increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 828,041. The closing price for the shares was ₹142.65.
