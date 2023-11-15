Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 132.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.3 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 131.55 and closed at 132.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 136.7 and a low of 131.4. The company has a market capitalization of 6,302.26 crore. Its 52-week high was 164 and the 52-week low was 79.5. On the BSE, a total of 163,543 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹132.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 163,543. The closing price for the stock was 132.9.

