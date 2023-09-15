Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 141.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at 144.15 and closed at 141.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 148.95, while the lowest was 142.3. The market capitalization of SCI is currently at 6,754.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 286,260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹141.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 286,260 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 141.85.

