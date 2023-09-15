Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at ₹144.15 and closed at ₹141.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹148.95, while the lowest was ₹142.3. The market capitalization of SCI is currently at ₹6,754.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 286,260 shares.
15 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹141.85 on last trading day
