Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, Stock Surges

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹135.55 and closed at ₹135.3 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹139.8, while the low was ₹134.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,451.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹164, and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. On the BSE, a total of 375,591 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹138.75 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.98%
|3 Months
|27.43%
|6 Months
|44.1%
|YTD
|31.36%
|1 Year
|37.43%
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently ₹138.5, with a percent change of 2.37 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 375,591. The closing price of the shares was ₹135.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!