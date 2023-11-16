Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, Stock Surges

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹135.55 and closed at ₹135.3 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹139.8, while the low was ₹134.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,451.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹164, and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. On the BSE, a total of 375,591 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.