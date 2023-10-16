comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 156.8, up 6.56% from yesterday's 147.15
BackBack

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹156.8, up 6.56% from yesterday's ₹147.15

14 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 6.56 %. The stock closed at 147.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.8 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of IndiaPremium
Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's (SCI) stock opened at 147.7 and closed at 147.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 150.55 and a low of 146.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SCI is 6,854.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 264,620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30:12 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹156.8, up 6.56% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The closing price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock today was 156.8. This represents a percent change of 6.56 and a net change of 9.65 from yesterday's closing price of 147.15.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38:18 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 147.3 today and a high of 159.5.

16 Oct 2023, 03:22:36 PM IST

shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd has a 52-week low price of 79.20 and a 52-week high price of 164.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:02:42 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.2, up 6.83% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has increased by 6.83% or 10.05, reaching a price of 157.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock and suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company.

16 Oct 2023, 02:30:32 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.6, up 7.1% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The current data of Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 157.6, with a percent change of 7.1 and a net change of 10.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:03 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 147.3 and a high of 159.2 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:41:08 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹158.05, up 7.41% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has increased by 7.41% or 10.9. The current price stands at 158.05.

Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India News

16 Oct 2023, 01:18:57 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157, up 6.69% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has increased by 6.69%, resulting in a net change of 9.85 rupees. The current price of the stock is 157 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10:47 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Shipping Corporation Of India stock's low price today was 147.3 and its high price was 158.

16 Oct 2023, 12:59:45 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:28:06 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.35, up 6.93% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently 157.35, which represents a 6.93% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 10.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:23:38 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 147.3 and a high price of 156.9 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:58:34 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹153.8, up 4.52% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently trading at 153.8, representing a 4.52% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.65.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:59 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock's low price for today is 147.3 and the high price is 154.65.

16 Oct 2023, 11:06:32 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹151.7, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is 151.7, with a percent change of 3.09 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:21:51 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹151.1, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India (SCI) is currently 151.1, reflecting a percent change of 2.68. This means the stock has increased by 2.68% in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.95, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the stock of SCI has shown positive growth in value.

Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:10:02 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Shipping Corporation Of India stock is 147.3, while the high price is 154.65.

16 Oct 2023, 09:59:11 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:46:59 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹153.6, up 4.38% from yesterday's ₹147.15

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 153.6, with a percent change of 4.38 and a net change of 6.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.38% and has gained 6.45 points. The stock seems to be performing well and experiencing positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 09:06:58 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹147.15, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹147.75

The current data of Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the stock price is 147.15. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decrease of 0.6 rupees. Overall, the stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India has declined slightly.

16 Oct 2023, 08:06:18 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹147.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 264,620. The closing price for SCI shares was 147.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App