Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Stocks on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 136 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.65 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

On the last day, Shipping Corporation Of India opened at 139.7 and closed at 138.5 with a high of 139.7 and a low of 135.35. The market cap stands at 6362.81 cr with a 52-week high of 164 and a 52-week low of 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 52709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹136.65, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹136

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is 136.65 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 135.8 and a high of 137.25 on the current day.

17 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹136.6, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹136

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is 136.6, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.38%
3 Months14.52%
6 Months40.31%
YTD29.04%
1 Year35.52%
17 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹136.6, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹138.5

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 136.6 with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:54 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹138.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Shipping Corporation Of India had a trading volume of 52709 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 138.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.