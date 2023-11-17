Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Stocks on the Rise

On the last day, Shipping Corporation Of India opened at ₹139.7 and closed at ₹138.5 with a high of ₹139.7 and a low of ₹135.35. The market cap stands at 6362.81 cr with a 52-week high of 164 and a 52-week low of 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 52709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.