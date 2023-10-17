comScore
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's 156.8
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8

11 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 156.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.65 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of IndiaPremium
Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 147.35 and closed at 147.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 159.5 and a low of 147.3. The company has a market capitalization of 7303.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 1,317,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:35:17 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The closing price of Shipping Corporation Of India stock today was 157.65, indicating a 0.54% increase from the previous day. The net change in price was 0.85. Yesterday's closing price was 156.8.

17 Oct 2023, 06:26:02 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company870.15-9.05-1.03919.45494.9512422.88
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers806.15-4.55-0.56973.95390.79234.61
Shipping Corporation Of India157.650.850.54164.079.57343.32
Seamec635.0-1.4-0.221201.9563.31614.49
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics337.650.20.06506.0212.2741.4
17 Oct 2023, 05:42:20 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of 156.45 and a high price of 162.40 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31:09 PM IST

shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd had a 52 week low price of INR 79.20 and a 52 week high price of INR 164.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19:12 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is 157.5 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% or 0.7 rupees.

Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:38:19 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company872.0-7.2-0.82919.45494.9512449.3
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers807.35-3.35-0.41973.95390.79248.36
Shipping Corporation Of India158.151.350.86164.079.57366.61
Seamec630.95-5.45-0.861201.9563.31604.19
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics342.44.951.47506.0212.2751.83
17 Oct 2023, 02:35:46 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹158, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The current data of Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the price is 158, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or 1.2 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:26:24 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 156.45 and a high of 162.40 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:59:02 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹158.35, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently valued at 158.35, representing a 0.99% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.55.

Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India News

17 Oct 2023, 01:39:43 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days146.62
10 Days146.13
20 Days145.00
50 Days131.70
100 Days116.07
300 Days107.10
17 Oct 2023, 01:22:58 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 156.45 and a high price of 162.40 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:07:49 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹158.8, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is 158.8 with a net change of 2 and a percent change of 1.28.

17 Oct 2023, 12:59:47 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:30:34 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company873.55-5.65-0.64919.45494.9512471.43
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers810.4-0.3-0.04973.95390.79283.29
Shipping Corporation Of India159.42.61.66164.079.57424.84
Seamec634.7-1.7-0.271201.9563.31613.72
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics344.06.551.94506.0212.2755.34
17 Oct 2023, 12:26:18 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India reached a low of 156.45 and a high of 162.4 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:21:52 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹159.7, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at 159.7. It has experienced a 1.85% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

17 Oct 2023, 11:19:05 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of 156.45 and a high price of 162.40 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17:47 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹161.3, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The current data for Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the price is 161.3 with a percent change of 2.87 and a net change of 4.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.87% or 4.5 points.

Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:34:42 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is 157.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.

17 Oct 2023, 10:17:58 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 156.55 and a high price of 160.

17 Oct 2023, 09:54:57 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:12:42 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹160, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is 160, with a percent change of 2.04. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.2, meaning that the stock price has risen by 3.2.

17 Oct 2023, 08:05:44 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹147.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, a total of 1,317,517 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 147.15 per share.

