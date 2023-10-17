Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹147.35 and closed at ₹147.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹159.5 and a low of ₹147.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7303.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 1,317,517 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The closing price of Shipping Corporation Of India stock today was ₹157.65, indicating a 0.54% increase from the previous day. The net change in price was ₹0.85. Yesterday's closing price was ₹156.8.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 870.15 -9.05 -1.03 919.45 494.95 12422.88 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 806.15 -4.55 -0.56 973.95 390.7 9234.61 Shipping Corporation Of India 157.65 0.85 0.54 164.0 79.5 7343.32 Seamec 635.0 -1.4 -0.22 1201.9 563.3 1614.49 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 337.65 0.2 0.06 506.0 212.2 741.4

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹156.45 and a high price of ₹162.40 on the current day.

shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd had a 52 week low price of INR 79.20 and a 52 week high price of INR 164.00.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹157.5 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% or 0.7 rupees. Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India AGM

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 872.0 -7.2 -0.82 919.45 494.95 12449.3 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 807.35 -3.35 -0.41 973.95 390.7 9248.36 Shipping Corporation Of India 158.15 1.35 0.86 164.0 79.5 7366.61 Seamec 630.95 -5.45 -0.86 1201.9 563.3 1604.19 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 342.4 4.95 1.47 506.0 212.2 751.83

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹158, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The current data of Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the price is ₹158, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or 1.2 points.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹156.45 and a high of ₹162.40 for the day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹158.35, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently valued at ₹158.35, representing a 0.99% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.55. Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India News

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 146.62 10 Days 146.13 20 Days 145.00 50 Days 131.70 100 Days 116.07 300 Days 107.10

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹156.45 and a high price of ₹162.40 on the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹158.8, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹158.8 with a net change of 2 and a percent change of 1.28.

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 873.55 -5.65 -0.64 919.45 494.95 12471.43 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 810.4 -0.3 -0.04 973.95 390.7 9283.29 Shipping Corporation Of India 159.4 2.6 1.66 164.0 79.5 7424.84 Seamec 634.7 -1.7 -0.27 1201.9 563.3 1613.72 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 344.0 6.55 1.94 506.0 212.2 755.34

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India reached a low of ₹156.45 and a high of ₹162.4 on the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹159.7, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at ₹159.7. It has experienced a 1.85% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹156.45 and a high price of ₹162.40 for the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹161.3, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The current data for Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the price is ₹161.3 with a percent change of 2.87 and a net change of 4.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.87% or 4.5 points. Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India Profit Loss

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹157.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹156.55 and a high price of ₹160.

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹160, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹156.8 The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹160, with a percent change of 2.04. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.2, meaning that the stock price has risen by ₹3.2.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹147.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, a total of 1,317,517 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹147.15 per share.