Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹157.65

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw an open price of ₹160 and a close price of ₹156.8. The stock reached a high of ₹162.4 and a low of ₹156.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹7343.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 913,865 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹157.65
The closing price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock today is ₹152.75, which represents a decrease of 3.11% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹157.65. The net change in the stock price is -4.9.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|868.75
|-4.7
|-0.54
|919.45
|494.95
|12402.9
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|793.35
|-12.8
|-1.59
|973.95
|390.7
|9087.98
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|152.75
|-4.9
|-3.11
|164.0
|79.5
|7115.08
|Seamec
|640.75
|5.95
|0.94
|1201.9
|563.3
|1629.11
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|308.3
|-29.35
|-8.69
|506.0
|212.2
|676.95
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹152.2 and a high price of ₹159 for the day.
shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock is ₹79.20, while the 52-week high price is ₹164.00.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹157.65
The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹152.75. There has been a percent change of -3.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.9.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|870.15
|-9.05
|-1.03
|919.45
|494.95
|12422.88
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|806.15
|-4.55
|-0.56
|973.95
|390.7
|9234.61
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|157.65
|0.85
|0.54
|164.0
|79.5
|7343.32
|Seamec
|635.0
|-1.4
|-0.22
|1201.9
|563.3
|1614.49
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|337.65
|0.2
|0.06
|506.0
|212.2
|741.4
Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The current price of Shipping Corporation of India stock is ₹157.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock's low price for the day was ₹156.45, while the high price reached ₹162.4.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹157.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|149.12
|10 Days
|147.20
|20 Days
|145.59
|50 Days
|132.82
|100 Days
|116.68
|300 Days
|107.33
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India reached a low of ₹156.45 and a high of ₹162.4 on the current day.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹157.65 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85.
Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|870.15
|-9.05
|-1.03
|919.45
|494.95
|12422.88
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|806.15
|-4.55
|-0.56
|973.95
|390.7
|9234.61
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|157.65
|0.85
|0.54
|164.0
|79.5
|7343.32
|Seamec
|635.0
|-1.4
|-0.22
|1201.9
|563.3
|1614.49
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|337.65
|0.2
|0.06
|506.0
|212.2
|741.4
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹157.65, which represents a 0.54% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.85. This data indicates that the stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has slightly increased in the current trading session.
Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India News
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Shipping Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹156.45 and a high price of ₹162.40.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹157.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|870.15
|-9.05
|-1.03
|919.45
|494.95
|12422.88
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|806.15
|-4.55
|-0.56
|973.95
|390.7
|9234.61
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|157.65
|0.85
|0.54
|164.0
|79.5
|7343.32
|Seamec
|635.0
|-1.4
|-0.22
|1201.9
|563.3
|1614.49
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|337.65
|0.2
|0.06
|506.0
|212.2
|741.4
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹156.45 and a high of ₹162.40 on the current day.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹157.65. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.85, further reflecting this upward movement.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|870.15
|-9.05
|-1.03
|919.45
|494.95
|12422.88
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|806.15
|-4.55
|-0.56
|973.95
|390.7
|9234.61
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|157.65
|0.85
|0.54
|164.0
|79.5
|7343.32
|Seamec
|635.0
|-1.4
|-0.22
|1201.9
|563.3
|1614.49
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|337.65
|0.2
|0.06
|506.0
|212.2
|741.4
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹157.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.54% and has gained 0.85 points.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹156.45 and a high of ₹162.40 on the current day.
Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates
Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at ₹157.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.24%
|3 Months
|59.77%
|6 Months
|74.54%
|YTD
|49.52%
|1 Year
|73.44%
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹157.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹156.8
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹157.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the value has gone up by 0.85 rupees.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹156.8 on last trading day
The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had a trading volume of 913,865 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day. The closing price for the shares was ₹156.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!