Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's 157.65
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹157.65

13 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -3.11 %. The stock closed at 157.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.75 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of IndiaPremium
Shipping Corporation Of India

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw an open price of 160 and a close price of 156.8. The stock reached a high of 162.4 and a low of 156.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 7343.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 913,865 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:38:16 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 06:20:27 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 05:39:34 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 03:26:30 PM IST

shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock is 79.20, while the 52-week high price is 164.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:14:49 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:37:38 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:31:38 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:12:06 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:57:20 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:33:29 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days149.12
10 Days147.20
20 Days145.59
50 Days132.82
100 Days116.68
300 Days107.33
18 Oct 2023, 01:11:25 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:04:07 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:51:07 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:33:49 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:32:16 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:22:08 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:43:26 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:40:53 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:15:55 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:11:15 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:30:35 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:22:29 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:15:18 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:58:07 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:48:39 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:41:30 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.24%
3 Months59.77%
6 Months74.54%
YTD49.52%
1 Year73.44%
18 Oct 2023, 09:04:45 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:18:03 AM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹156.8 on last trading day

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had a trading volume of 913,865 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day. The closing price for the shares was 156.8.

