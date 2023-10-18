Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's 157.65

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw an open price of ₹160 and a close price of ₹156.8. The stock reached a high of ₹162.4 and a low of ₹156.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹7343.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 913,865 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock today is ₹152.75, which represents a decrease of 3.11% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹157.65. The net change in the stock price is -4.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|868.75
|-4.7
|-0.54
|919.45
|494.95
|12402.9
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|793.35
|-12.8
|-1.59
|973.95
|390.7
|9087.98
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|152.75
|-4.9
|-3.11
|164.0
|79.5
|7115.08
|Seamec
|640.75
|5.95
|0.94
|1201.9
|563.3
|1629.11
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|308.3
|-29.35
|-8.69
|506.0
|212.2
|676.95
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹152.2 and a high price of ₹159 for the day.
The 52-week low price of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock is ₹79.20, while the 52-week high price is ₹164.00.
The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹152.75. There has been a percent change of -3.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|870.15
|-9.05
|-1.03
|919.45
|494.95
|12422.88
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|806.15
|-4.55
|-0.56
|973.95
|390.7
|9234.61
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|157.65
|0.85
|0.54
|164.0
|79.5
|7343.32
|Seamec
|635.0
|-1.4
|-0.22
|1201.9
|563.3
|1614.49
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|337.65
|0.2
|0.06
|506.0
|212.2
|741.4
The current price of Shipping Corporation of India stock is ₹157.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock's low price for the day was ₹156.45, while the high price reached ₹162.4.
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹157.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|149.12
|10 Days
|147.20
|20 Days
|145.59
|50 Days
|132.82
|100 Days
|116.68
|300 Days
|107.33
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India reached a low of ₹156.45 and a high of ₹162.4 on the current day.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹157.65 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|870.15
|-9.05
|-1.03
|919.45
|494.95
|12422.88
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|806.15
|-4.55
|-0.56
|973.95
|390.7
|9234.61
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|157.65
|0.85
|0.54
|164.0
|79.5
|7343.32
|Seamec
|635.0
|-1.4
|-0.22
|1201.9
|563.3
|1614.49
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|337.65
|0.2
|0.06
|506.0
|212.2
|741.4
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹157.65, which represents a 0.54% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.85. This data indicates that the stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has slightly increased in the current trading session.
Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India News
The Shipping Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹156.45 and a high price of ₹162.40.
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹157.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|870.15
|-9.05
|-1.03
|919.45
|494.95
|12422.88
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|806.15
|-4.55
|-0.56
|973.95
|390.7
|9234.61
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|157.65
|0.85
|0.54
|164.0
|79.5
|7343.32
|Seamec
|635.0
|-1.4
|-0.22
|1201.9
|563.3
|1614.49
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|337.65
|0.2
|0.06
|506.0
|212.2
|741.4
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹156.45 and a high of ₹162.40 on the current day.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹157.65. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.85, further reflecting this upward movement.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|870.15
|-9.05
|-1.03
|919.45
|494.95
|12422.88
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|806.15
|-4.55
|-0.56
|973.95
|390.7
|9234.61
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|157.65
|0.85
|0.54
|164.0
|79.5
|7343.32
|Seamec
|635.0
|-1.4
|-0.22
|1201.9
|563.3
|1614.49
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|337.65
|0.2
|0.06
|506.0
|212.2
|741.4
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹157.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.54% and has gained 0.85 points.
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹156.45 and a high of ₹162.40 on the current day.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at ₹157.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.24%
|3 Months
|59.77%
|6 Months
|74.54%
|YTD
|49.52%
|1 Year
|73.44%
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹157.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the value has gone up by 0.85 rupees.
The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had a trading volume of 913,865 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day. The closing price for the shares was ₹156.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!