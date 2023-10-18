Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's 157.65

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹157.65 The closing price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock today is ₹152.75, which represents a decrease of 3.11% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹157.65. The net change in the stock price is -4.9.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 868.75 -4.7 -0.54 919.45 494.95 12402.9 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 793.35 -12.8 -1.59 973.95 390.7 9087.98 Shipping Corporation Of India 152.75 -4.9 -3.11 164.0 79.5 7115.08 Seamec 640.75 5.95 0.94 1201.9 563.3 1629.11 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 308.3 -29.35 -8.69 506.0 212.2 676.95 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹152.2 and a high price of ₹159 for the day.

shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock is ₹79.20, while the 52-week high price is ₹164.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 149.12 10 Days 147.20 20 Days 145.59 50 Days 132.82 100 Days 116.68 300 Days 107.33 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 7.24% 3 Months 59.77% 6 Months 74.54% YTD 49.52% 1 Year 73.44%

