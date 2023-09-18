Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India stocks plummet as global shipping demand decreases

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 142.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.7 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 146.15 and closed at 145 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 146.15 and a low of 141.75. The market capitalization of the company is 6,660.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently 141.7, with a percent change of -0.84. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% from its previous value. The net change is -1.2, indicating a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price.

18 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.9, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The current data for the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 141.9. There has been a 0.7% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.54%
3 Months27.14%
6 Months43.0%
YTD35.54%
1 Year46.65%
18 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹143, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹145

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has decreased by 1.38% or 2, resulting in a current price of 143.

18 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹145 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 196,935. The closing price for the day was 145.

