Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India stocks plummet as global shipping demand decreases

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹146.15 and closed at ₹145 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹146.15 and a low of ₹141.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,660.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,935 shares.

