Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India stocks plummet as global shipping demand decreases

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹146.15 and closed at ₹145 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹146.15 and a low of ₹141.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,660.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,935 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently ₹141.7, with a percent change of -0.84. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% from its previous value. The net change is -1.2, indicating a decrease of ₹1.2 in the stock price.
The current data for the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹141.9. There has been a 0.7% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.54%
|3 Months
|27.14%
|6 Months
|43.0%
|YTD
|35.54%
|1 Year
|46.65%
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has decreased by 1.38% or ₹2, resulting in a current price of ₹143.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 196,935. The closing price for the day was ₹145.
