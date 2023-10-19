Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Surges Amidst Rising Demand

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 152.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.8 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation Of India's stock opened at 158.1 and closed at 157.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 159 and a low of 152.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7115.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 164 and its 52-week low is 79.5. On the BSE, a total volume of 232,390 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 150.55 and a high price of 154.10 for the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹152.8, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹152.75

The current data for Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the price is at 152.8. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.05%
3 Months57.2%
6 Months61.18%
YTD44.88%
1 Year66.63%
19 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹152.75, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹157.65

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 152.75, with a percent change of -3.11 and a net change of -4.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change indicating a downward trend. The net change of -4.9 suggests that the stock has declined by 4.9. Overall, this data indicates a negative performance for SCI stock.

19 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹157.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 232,390 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 157.65.

