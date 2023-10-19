Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Surges Amidst Rising Demand

The Shipping Corporation Of India's stock opened at ₹158.1 and closed at ₹157.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹159 and a low of ₹152.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7115.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹164 and its 52-week low is ₹79.5. On the BSE, a total volume of 232,390 shares were traded.
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹150.55 and a high price of ₹154.10 for the current day.
The current data for Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the price is at ₹152.8. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.05%
|3 Months
|57.2%
|6 Months
|61.18%
|YTD
|44.88%
|1 Year
|66.63%
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹152.75, with a percent change of -3.11 and a net change of -4.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change indicating a downward trend. The net change of -4.9 suggests that the stock has declined by ₹4.9. Overall, this data indicates a negative performance for SCI stock.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 232,390 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹157.65.
