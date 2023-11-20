Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at ₹136.6 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹137.25 and a low of ₹134.05 during the day. The market capitalization of SCI is ₹6265.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹164 and ₹79.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 97,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.