Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 136 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.5 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at 136.6 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 137.25 and a low of 134.05 during the day. The market capitalization of SCI is 6265.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 164 and 79.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 97,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹136 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India had a volume of 97,937 shares and closed at a price of 136.

