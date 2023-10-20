Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Surges on Strong Trading Day

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw the stock open at ₹152.55 and close at ₹152.75. The stock reached a high of ₹154.45 and a low of ₹150.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹7,101.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 119,586 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹151.65 and a high of ₹153.80 during the current trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.35%
|3 Months
|59.92%
|6 Months
|65.42%
|YTD
|44.69%
|1 Year
|64.67%
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹153.25. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.
The current data of Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹152.45 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.3. This suggests that the stock's price has slightly decreased by 0.2% and 0.3 points.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 119,586. The closing price of the shares was ₹152.75.
