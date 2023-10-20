Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Surges on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 152.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.25 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw the stock open at 152.55 and close at 152.75. The stock reached a high of 154.45 and a low of 150.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 7,101.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 119,586 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 151.65 and a high of 153.80 during the current trading day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.35%
3 Months59.92%
6 Months65.42%
YTD44.69%
1 Year64.67%
20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹153.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹152.45

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 153.25. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

20 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹152.45, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹152.75

The current data of Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 152.45 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.3. This suggests that the stock's price has slightly decreased by 0.2% and 0.3 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹152.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 119,586. The closing price of the shares was 152.75.

