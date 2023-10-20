Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Surges on Strong Trading Day

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw the stock open at ₹152.55 and close at ₹152.75. The stock reached a high of ₹154.45 and a low of ₹150.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹7,101.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 119,586 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.