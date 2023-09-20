Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Shipping Corporation of India was ₹143. The close price was slightly lower at ₹142.9. The stock had a high of ₹144 and a low of ₹138.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,455.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 118,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.