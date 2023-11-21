Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 132.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.6 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at 134.95 and closed at 134.45. The stock reached a high of 135.35 and a low of 132.35. The market capitalization of SCI is 6185.81 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 164 and a low of 79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 253,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company789.611.01.41919.45526.7811272.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers781.95-4.9-0.62973.95390.78957.39
Shipping Corporation Of India134.61.81.36164.079.56269.65
Seamec886.5-13.45-1.491100.0563.32253.93
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics303.3-0.35-0.12506.0212.2665.97
21 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134.6, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹132.8

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the stock price is 134.6. There has been a 1.36% percent change, with a net change of 1.8.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 133.15 and a high of 135.5 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹132.8

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 134. There has been a 0.9% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 1.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in the market.

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months14.27%
6 Months40.33%
YTD25.87%
1 Year33.21%
21 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.8, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹134.45

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently trading at 132.8. It has experienced a decrease of 1.23% or a net change of -1.65.

21 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹134.45 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India on the BSE saw a volume of 253,174 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 134.45.

