Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at ₹134.95 and closed at ₹134.45. The stock reached a high of ₹135.35 and a low of ₹132.35. The market capitalization of SCI is ₹6185.81 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹164 and a low of ₹79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 253,174 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|789.6
|11.0
|1.41
|919.45
|526.78
|11272.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|781.95
|-4.9
|-0.62
|973.95
|390.7
|8957.39
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|134.6
|1.8
|1.36
|164.0
|79.5
|6269.65
|Seamec
|886.5
|-13.45
|-1.49
|1100.0
|563.3
|2253.93
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|303.3
|-0.35
|-0.12
|506.0
|212.2
|665.97
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the stock price is ₹134.6. There has been a 1.36% percent change, with a net change of 1.8.
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹133.15 and a high of ₹135.5 on the current day.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹134. There has been a 0.9% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 1.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|14.27%
|6 Months
|40.33%
|YTD
|25.87%
|1 Year
|33.21%
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently trading at ₹132.8. It has experienced a decrease of 1.23% or a net change of -1.65.
The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India on the BSE saw a volume of 253,174 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹134.45.
