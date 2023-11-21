Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at ₹134.95 and closed at ₹134.45. The stock reached a high of ₹135.35 and a low of ₹132.35. The market capitalization of SCI is ₹6185.81 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹164 and a low of ₹79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 253,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.