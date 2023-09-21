Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Stock Surge

Shipping Corporation Of India's stock opened at ₹138.3 and closed at ₹138.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹147.3 and a low of ₹136.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6823.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹164 and ₹79.5, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 378,902 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the stock price is ₹146.5. There has been a 5.7% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.9.
