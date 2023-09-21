Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Stock Surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 5.7 %. The stock closed at 138.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.5 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

Shipping Corporation Of India's stock opened at 138.3 and closed at 138.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 147.3 and a low of 136.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6823.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 164 and 79.5, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 378,902 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST

21 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹146.5, up 5.7% from yesterday's ₹138.6

The current data for Shipping Corporation Of India stock shows that the stock price is 146.5. There has been a 5.7% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.9.

21 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST

On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 378,902. The closing price for the shares was 138.6.

