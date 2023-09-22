Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India's Stocks Plummet Amidst Global Economic Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 139.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.15 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw the stock open at 146.75 and close at 145.95. The high for the day was 147.05, while the low was 138.55. The market capitalization of the company is currently 6,481.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 442,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹138.15, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹139.15

The current data for Shipping Corporation Of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 138.15. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.94%
3 Months27.63%
6 Months34.25%
YTD31.93%
1 Year51.75%
22 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹139.15, down -4.66% from yesterday's ₹145.95

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is currently 139.15, with a percent change of -4.66%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.66%. The net change in the stock price is -6.8, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 6.8.

22 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹145.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 442,207. The closing price for the day was 145.95.

