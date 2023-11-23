Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw an open price of ₹135.95 and a close price of ₹134.8. The stock reached a high of ₹135.95 and a low of ₹131.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6155.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 60331 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.69%
|3 Months
|1.57%
|6 Months
|38.42%
|YTD
|25.2%
|1 Year
|29.78%
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume was 60,331 shares and the closing price was ₹134.8.
