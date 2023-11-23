Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 134.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.15 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw an open price of 135.95 and a close price of 134.8. The stock reached a high of 135.95 and a low of 131.6. The market capitalization of the company is 6155.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 60331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of 131.6 and a high price of 135.95 for the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.15, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹134.8

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has decreased by 1.97% or 2.65. The current price stands at 132.15.

23 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.69%
3 Months1.57%
6 Months38.42%
YTD25.2%
1 Year29.78%
23 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.15, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹134.8

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is currently 132.15. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.97% in its value, resulting in a net change of -2.65.

23 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹134.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume was 60,331 shares and the closing price was 134.8.

