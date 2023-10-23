Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sinks in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 02:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -5.04 %. The stock closed at 148.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.2 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 152.6 and closed at 152.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 153.8 and a low of 147.7. The company has a market capitalization of 6,926.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. A total of 130,589 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.2, down -5.04% from yesterday's ₹148.7

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has decreased by 5.04%, resulting in a net change of -7.5. The current stock price stands at 141.2.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days153.67
10 Days150.15
20 Days147.83
50 Days136.97
100 Days119.00
300 Days108.28
23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 140.5 and a high price of 149.9.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.1, down -5.11% from yesterday's ₹148.7

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is currently trading at 141.1. It has experienced a decrease of 5.11% in its value, resulting in a net change of -7.6.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company835.35-24.35-2.83919.45494.9511926.05
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers724.0-33.5-4.42973.95390.78293.56
Shipping Corporation Of India142.25-6.45-4.34164.079.56625.99
Seamec694.0-25.8-3.581201.9563.31764.5
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics309.5-14.0-4.33506.0212.2679.59
23 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹142.95, down -3.87% from yesterday's ₹148.7

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has decreased by 3.87% or 5.75. The current stock price is 142.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock's low price for today is 141.2, while the high price is 149.9.

23 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹142.4, down -4.24% from yesterday's ₹148.7

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India has experienced a decrease of 4.24%, resulting in a net change of -6.3. The current price of the stock is 142.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company833.45-26.25-3.05919.45494.9511898.93
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers724.85-32.65-4.31973.95390.78303.3
Shipping Corporation Of India142.5-6.2-4.17164.079.56637.64
Seamec696.3-23.5-3.261201.9563.31770.34
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics309.9-13.6-4.2506.0212.2680.46
23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹142.2, down -4.37% from yesterday's ₹148.7

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is at 142.2. There has been a percent change of -4.37 and a net change of -6.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.37% and has decreased by 6.5 points. These numbers suggest that there has been a decline in the stock price of SCI.

23 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Shipping Corporation Of India stock is 141.2 and the high price is 149.9.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company842.25-17.45-2.03919.45494.9512024.56
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers729.55-27.95-3.69973.95390.78357.14
Shipping Corporation Of India142.6-6.1-4.1164.079.56642.29
Seamec690.95-28.85-4.011201.9563.31756.74
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics309.45-14.05-4.34506.0212.2679.48
23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹142.5, down -4.17% from yesterday's ₹148.7

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India has decreased by 4.17% or 6.2, currently trading at 142.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 141.2 and a high price of 149.9 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹144.9, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹148.7

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 144.9, which is a decrease of 2.56% from the previous day. The net change is -3.8, indicating a decline in the stock's value. This suggests that there may be a negative sentiment or selling pressure surrounding the company's stock. Investors should closely monitor any further changes in the stock's price and performance.

23 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.02%
3 Months53.96%
6 Months61.66%
YTD40.94%
1 Year61.7%
23 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹148.7, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹152.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is 148.7. The percent change is -2.46%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, suggesting a decline of 3.75 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹152.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 130,589. The closing price of the shares was 152.45.

