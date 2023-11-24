Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Surges on Positive Trading Day

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw the stock open at ₹132.5 and close at ₹132.15. The stock reached a high of ₹137.35 and a low of ₹132.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,216.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The total BSE volume for the stock was 160,655 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|3 Months
|3.05%
|6 Months
|40.61%
|YTD
|26.39%
|1 Year
|28.8%
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹133.45. There has been a 0.98% percent change, with a net change of 1.3.
On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 160,655 shares traded. The stock closed at a price of ₹132.15.
