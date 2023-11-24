Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 132.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India saw the stock open at 132.5 and close at 132.15. The stock reached a high of 137.35 and a low of 132.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 6,216.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The total BSE volume for the stock was 160,655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.06%
3 Months3.05%
6 Months40.61%
YTD26.39%
1 Year28.8%
24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133.45, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹132.15

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 133.45. There has been a 0.98% percent change, with a net change of 1.3.

24 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹132.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 160,655 shares traded. The stock closed at a price of 132.15.

