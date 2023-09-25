Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 139.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.5 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 139.45 and closed at 139.15 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 141.4, while the lowest price was 136.45. The company has a market capitalization of 6,521.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were 164 and 79.5, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 273,666 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.5, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹139.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at 141.5, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 1.6.

25 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹139.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 273,666. The closing price of the stock was 139.15.

