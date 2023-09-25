Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹139.45 and closed at ₹139.15 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹141.4, while the lowest price was ₹136.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,521.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹164 and ₹79.5, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 273,666 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.