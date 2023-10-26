Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹140 and closed at ₹138.3 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹142.7 and a low of ₹132.4 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,306.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 281,537 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India closed at ₹134.9 today, which is a decrease of 0.37% from the previous day's closing price of ₹135.4. The net change in the stock price is -0.5.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 799.75 -16.45 -2.02 919.45 501.14 11417.8 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 743.25 59.95 8.77 973.95 390.7 8514.08 Shipping Corporation Of India 134.9 -0.5 -0.37 164.0 79.5 6283.63 Seamec 678.5 18.05 2.73 1185.55 563.3 1725.09 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 306.95 3.0 0.99 506.0 212.2 673.99

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹136.65.

shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock is 79.20, while the 52 week high price is 164.00.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134.8, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the stock price is ₹134.8 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 from its previous value.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 809.1 -7.1 -0.87 919.45 501.14 11551.29 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 748.0 64.7 9.47 973.95 390.7 8568.49 Shipping Corporation Of India 134.95 -0.45 -0.33 164.0 79.5 6285.96 Seamec 654.0 -6.45 -0.98 1185.55 563.3 1662.8 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 304.75 0.8 0.26 506.0 212.2 669.16

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹134.70 on the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133.75, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹133.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, indicating a decrease of ₹1.65 in the stock price.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133.55, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹133.55. The percent change is -1.37% and the net change is -1.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% and the price has decreased by ₹1.85.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 149.97 10 Days 149.55 20 Days 147.76 50 Days 137.74 100 Days 119.43 300 Days 108.46

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹134.5 on the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently at ₹133, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The net change in the stock price is -2.4.

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.45, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹132.45. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.95. This suggests that SCI stock has experienced a decline in value recently.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 797.3 -18.9 -2.32 919.45 501.14 11382.83 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 679.85 -3.45 -0.5 973.95 390.7 7787.82 Shipping Corporation Of India 132.35 -3.05 -2.25 164.0 79.5 6164.85 Seamec 652.15 -8.3 -1.26 1185.55 563.3 1658.09 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 297.7 -6.25 -2.06 506.0 212.2 653.68

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Shipping Corporation Of India stock is ₹128.35, while the high price is ₹134.4.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹131.2, down -3.1% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data of the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is at ₹131.2 with a percent change of -3.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.1%. The net change is -4.2, implying a decrease of 4.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a decline in the value of the Shipping Corporation of India stock.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 794.3 -21.9 -2.68 919.45 501.14 11340.0 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 669.5 -13.8 -2.02 973.95 390.7 7669.26 Shipping Corporation Of India 130.5 -4.9 -3.62 164.0 79.5 6078.68 Seamec 643.05 -17.4 -2.63 1185.55 563.3 1634.95 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 296.05 -7.9 -2.6 506.0 212.2 650.05

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹128.35 and a high price of ₹134.40 for the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.8, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹129.8. There has been a percent change of -4.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹5.6.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 803.95 -12.25 -1.5 919.45 501.14 11477.77 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 662.0 -21.3 -3.12 973.95 390.7 7583.34 Shipping Corporation Of India 129.25 -6.15 -4.54 164.0 79.5 6020.45 Seamec 638.35 -22.1 -3.35 1185.55 563.3 1623.0 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 295.0 -8.95 -2.94 506.0 212.2 647.75

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹128.35 and a high price of ₹134.4 on the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.2, down -4.58% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data of Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹129.2, representing a percent change of -4.58 and a net change of -6.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.58% and has experienced a decrease of 6.2 points. Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India Profit Loss

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.9, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹129.9. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value based on this data.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -14.27% 3 Months 43.83% 6 Months 48.65% YTD 28.19% 1 Year 41.92%

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹135.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹138.3 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.4. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.9.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹138.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 281,537 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹138.3.