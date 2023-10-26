Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's 135.4

15 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 135.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.9 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 140 and closed at 138.3 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 142.7 and a low of 132.4 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 6,306.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 281,537 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India closed at 134.9 today, which is a decrease of 0.37% from the previous day's closing price of 135.4. The net change in the stock price is -0.5.

26 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company799.75-16.45-2.02919.45501.1411417.8
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers743.2559.958.77973.95390.78514.08
Shipping Corporation Of India134.9-0.5-0.37164.079.56283.63
Seamec678.518.052.731185.55563.31725.09
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics306.953.00.99506.0212.2673.99
26 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 128.35 and a high of 136.65.

26 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock is 79.20, while the 52 week high price is 164.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134.8, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the stock price is 134.8 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 from its previous value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company809.1-7.1-0.87919.45501.1411551.29
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers748.064.79.47973.95390.78568.49
Shipping Corporation Of India134.95-0.45-0.33164.079.56285.96
Seamec654.0-6.45-0.981185.55563.31662.8
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics304.750.80.26506.0212.2669.16
26 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 128.35 and a high of 134.70 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133.75, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is 133.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, indicating a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133.55, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 133.55. The percent change is -1.37% and the net change is -1.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% and the price has decreased by 1.85.

26 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days149.97
10 Days149.55
20 Days147.76
50 Days137.74
100 Days119.43
300 Days108.46
26 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 128.35 and a high of 134.5 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently at 133, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The net change in the stock price is -2.4.

26 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.45, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 132.45. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, which means the stock has decreased by 2.95. This suggests that SCI stock has experienced a decline in value recently.

26 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company797.3-18.9-2.32919.45501.1411382.83
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers679.85-3.45-0.5973.95390.77787.82
Shipping Corporation Of India132.35-3.05-2.25164.079.56164.85
Seamec652.15-8.3-1.261185.55563.31658.09
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics297.7-6.25-2.06506.0212.2653.68
26 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Shipping Corporation Of India stock is 128.35, while the high price is 134.4.

26 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹131.2, down -3.1% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data of the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is at 131.2 with a percent change of -3.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.1%. The net change is -4.2, implying a decrease of 4.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a decline in the value of the Shipping Corporation of India stock.

26 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company794.3-21.9-2.68919.45501.1411340.0
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers669.5-13.8-2.02973.95390.77669.26
Shipping Corporation Of India130.5-4.9-3.62164.079.56078.68
Seamec643.05-17.4-2.631185.55563.31634.95
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics296.05-7.9-2.6506.0212.2650.05
26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 128.35 and a high price of 134.40 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.8, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is 129.8. There has been a percent change of -4.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 5.6.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company803.95-12.25-1.5919.45501.1411477.77
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers662.0-21.3-3.12973.95390.77583.34
Shipping Corporation Of India129.25-6.15-4.54164.079.56020.45
Seamec638.35-22.1-3.351185.55563.31623.0
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics295.0-8.95-2.94506.0212.2647.75
26 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of 128.35 and a high price of 134.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.2, down -4.58% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data of Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 129.2, representing a percent change of -4.58 and a net change of -6.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.58% and has experienced a decrease of 6.2 points.

Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.9, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 129.9. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value based on this data.

26 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.27%
3 Months43.83%
6 Months48.65%
YTD28.19%
1 Year41.92%
26 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹135.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹138.3

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the stock price is 135.4. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.9.

26 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹138.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 281,537 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 138.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.