Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's 135.4

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹140 and closed at ₹138.3 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹142.7 and a low of ₹132.4 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,306.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 281,537 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India closed at ₹134.9 today, which is a decrease of 0.37% from the previous day's closing price of ₹135.4. The net change in the stock price is -0.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|799.75
|-16.45
|-2.02
|919.45
|501.14
|11417.8
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|743.25
|59.95
|8.77
|973.95
|390.7
|8514.08
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|134.9
|-0.5
|-0.37
|164.0
|79.5
|6283.63
|Seamec
|678.5
|18.05
|2.73
|1185.55
|563.3
|1725.09
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|306.95
|3.0
|0.99
|506.0
|212.2
|673.99
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹136.65.
The 52 week low price for the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock is 79.20, while the 52 week high price is 164.00.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the stock price is ₹134.8 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 from its previous value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|809.1
|-7.1
|-0.87
|919.45
|501.14
|11551.29
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|748.0
|64.7
|9.47
|973.95
|390.7
|8568.49
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|134.95
|-0.45
|-0.33
|164.0
|79.5
|6285.96
|Seamec
|654.0
|-6.45
|-0.98
|1185.55
|563.3
|1662.8
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|304.75
|0.8
|0.26
|506.0
|212.2
|669.16
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹134.70 on the current day.
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹133.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, indicating a decrease of ₹1.65 in the stock price.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹133.55. The percent change is -1.37% and the net change is -1.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% and the price has decreased by ₹1.85.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|149.97
|10 Days
|149.55
|20 Days
|147.76
|50 Days
|137.74
|100 Days
|119.43
|300 Days
|108.46
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹134.5 on the current day.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently at ₹133, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The net change in the stock price is -2.4.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹132.45. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.95. This suggests that SCI stock has experienced a decline in value recently.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|797.3
|-18.9
|-2.32
|919.45
|501.14
|11382.83
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|679.85
|-3.45
|-0.5
|973.95
|390.7
|7787.82
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|132.35
|-3.05
|-2.25
|164.0
|79.5
|6164.85
|Seamec
|652.15
|-8.3
|-1.26
|1185.55
|563.3
|1658.09
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|297.7
|-6.25
|-2.06
|506.0
|212.2
|653.68
The current day's low price for Shipping Corporation Of India stock is ₹128.35, while the high price is ₹134.4.
The current data of the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is at ₹131.2 with a percent change of -3.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.1%. The net change is -4.2, implying a decrease of 4.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a decline in the value of the Shipping Corporation of India stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|794.3
|-21.9
|-2.68
|919.45
|501.14
|11340.0
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|669.5
|-13.8
|-2.02
|973.95
|390.7
|7669.26
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|130.5
|-4.9
|-3.62
|164.0
|79.5
|6078.68
|Seamec
|643.05
|-17.4
|-2.63
|1185.55
|563.3
|1634.95
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|296.05
|-7.9
|-2.6
|506.0
|212.2
|650.05
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹128.35 and a high price of ₹134.40 for the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹129.8. There has been a percent change of -4.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹5.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|803.95
|-12.25
|-1.5
|919.45
|501.14
|11477.77
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|662.0
|-21.3
|-3.12
|973.95
|390.7
|7583.34
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|129.25
|-6.15
|-4.54
|164.0
|79.5
|6020.45
|Seamec
|638.35
|-22.1
|-3.35
|1185.55
|563.3
|1623.0
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|295.0
|-8.95
|-2.94
|506.0
|212.2
|647.75
The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹128.35 and a high price of ₹134.4 on the current day.
The current data of Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹129.2, representing a percent change of -4.58 and a net change of -6.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.58% and has experienced a decrease of 6.2 points.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹129.9. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value based on this data.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.27%
|3 Months
|43.83%
|6 Months
|48.65%
|YTD
|28.19%
|1 Year
|41.92%
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.4. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.9.
On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 281,537 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹138.3.
