Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's 135.4

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India closed at ₹134.9 today, which is a decrease of 0.37% from the previous day's closing price of ₹135.4. The net change in the stock price is -0.5.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 799.75 -16.45 -2.02 919.45 501.14 11417.8 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 743.25 59.95 8.77 973.95 390.7 8514.08 Shipping Corporation Of India 134.9 -0.5 -0.37 164.0 79.5 6283.63 Seamec 678.5 18.05 2.73 1185.55 563.3 1725.09 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 306.95 3.0 0.99 506.0 212.2 673.99 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹136.65.

shipping corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd stock is 79.20, while the 52 week high price is 164.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134.8, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the stock price is ₹134.8 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 from its previous value.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 809.1 -7.1 -0.87 919.45 501.14 11551.29 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 748.0 64.7 9.47 973.95 390.7 8568.49 Shipping Corporation Of India 134.95 -0.45 -0.33 164.0 79.5 6285.96 Seamec 654.0 -6.45 -0.98 1185.55 563.3 1662.8 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 304.75 0.8 0.26 506.0 212.2 669.16 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹134.70 on the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133.75, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹133.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, indicating a decrease of ₹1.65 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133.55, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹133.55. The percent change is -1.37% and the net change is -1.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% and the price has decreased by ₹1.85.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 149.97 10 Days 149.55 20 Days 147.76 50 Days 137.74 100 Days 119.43 300 Days 108.46 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹128.35 and a high of ₹134.5 on the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹133, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently at ₹133, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The net change in the stock price is -2.4.

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.45, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹132.45. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.95. This suggests that SCI stock has experienced a decline in value recently.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 797.3 -18.9 -2.32 919.45 501.14 11382.83 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 679.85 -3.45 -0.5 973.95 390.7 7787.82 Shipping Corporation Of India 132.35 -3.05 -2.25 164.0 79.5 6164.85 Seamec 652.15 -8.3 -1.26 1185.55 563.3 1658.09 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 297.7 -6.25 -2.06 506.0 212.2 653.68

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Shipping Corporation Of India stock is ₹128.35, while the high price is ₹134.4.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹131.2, down -3.1% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data of the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is at ₹131.2 with a percent change of -3.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.1%. The net change is -4.2, implying a decrease of 4.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a decline in the value of the Shipping Corporation of India stock.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 794.3 -21.9 -2.68 919.45 501.14 11340.0 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 669.5 -13.8 -2.02 973.95 390.7 7669.26 Shipping Corporation Of India 130.5 -4.9 -3.62 164.0 79.5 6078.68 Seamec 643.05 -17.4 -2.63 1185.55 563.3 1634.95 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 296.05 -7.9 -2.6 506.0 212.2 650.05

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹128.35 and a high price of ₹134.40 for the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.8, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹129.8. There has been a percent change of -4.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹5.6.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Great Eastern Shipping Company 803.95 -12.25 -1.5 919.45 501.14 11477.77 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 662.0 -21.3 -3.12 973.95 390.7 7583.34 Shipping Corporation Of India 129.25 -6.15 -4.54 164.0 79.5 6020.45 Seamec 638.35 -22.1 -3.35 1185.55 563.3 1623.0 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics 295.0 -8.95 -2.94 506.0 212.2 647.75

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Shipping Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹128.35 and a high price of ₹134.4 on the current day.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.2, down -4.58% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data of Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹129.2, representing a percent change of -4.58 and a net change of -6.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.58% and has experienced a decrease of 6.2 points. Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India Profit Loss

Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹129.9, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹135.4 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹129.9. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value based on this data.

Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -14.27% 3 Months 43.83% 6 Months 48.65% YTD 28.19% 1 Year 41.92%

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹135.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹138.3 The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.4. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.9.