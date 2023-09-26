Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Surge in Trading

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹141.5 and closed at ₹139.9 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹145.7, while the lowest price was ₹138.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,702.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹164 and ₹79.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 764,769 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹144.1 with a net change of 0.2, representing a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|34.65%
|6 Months
|47.49%
|YTD
|36.53%
|1 Year
|58.44%
The current data shows that the stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹144. There has been a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 764,769. The closing price for the shares was ₹139.9.
