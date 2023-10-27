Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 140.8, up 4.37% from yesterday's 134.9

12 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.37 %. The stock closed at 134.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.8 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 133.05 and closed at 135.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 136.65 and a low of 128.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6,283.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 164 and 79.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 427,801 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at ₹140.8, up 4.37% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The closing price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock today was 140.8. This represents a percent change of 4.37 and a net change of 5.9 from the previous day's closing price of 134.9.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company827.5527.83.48919.45501.1411814.7
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers763.1519.92.68973.95390.78742.04
Shipping Corporation Of India140.85.94.37164.079.56558.45
Seamec672.57.951.21185.55563.31709.83
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics306.35-0.6-0.2506.0212.2672.67
27 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 136.5 and a high price of 143 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.15, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has increased by 4.63% to reach 141.15. This represents a net change of 6.25.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company834.7535.04.38919.45501.1411917.49
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers773.5530.34.08973.95390.78861.17
Shipping Corporation Of India141.76.85.04164.079.56600.37
Seamec684.219.652.961185.55563.31739.58
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics305.85-1.1-0.36506.0212.2671.57
27 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.2, up 4.67% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 141.2 with a percent change of 4.67 and a net change of 6.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.67% and the actual increase in price is 6.3.

27 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low of 136.5 and a high of 143 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹140.45, up 4.11% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at 140.45. It has seen a significant increase of 4.11% with a net change of 5.55.

27 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days145.52
10 Days148.38
20 Days147.33
50 Days138.43
100 Days119.83
300 Days108.60
27 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 136.5 and a high price of 143 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹140.25, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently at 140.25, with a 3.97% increase. This represents a net change of 5.35.

27 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company820.821.052.63919.45501.1411718.33
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers754.3511.11.49973.95390.78641.23
Shipping Corporation Of India140.25.33.93164.079.56530.5
Seamec677.813.251.991185.55563.31723.31
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics305.0-1.95-0.64506.0212.2669.7
27 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹140.65, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) shows that the stock price is 140.65. There has been a 4.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.75.

Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India News

27 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India reached a low of 136.5 and a high of 143 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.05, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at 141.05, showing a percent change of 4.56 and a net change of 6.15. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company823.824.053.01919.45501.1411761.16
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers766.823.553.17973.95390.78783.85
Shipping Corporation Of India141.06.14.52164.079.56567.77
Seamec678.313.752.071185.55563.31724.58
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics306.3-0.65-0.21506.0212.2672.56
27 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 136.5 and a high of 143 for the day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.2, up 4.67% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is currently 141.2, which represents a 4.67% increase. This translates to a net change of 6.3.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company824.424.653.08919.45501.1411769.72
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers769.626.353.55973.95390.78815.92
Shipping Corporation Of India141.856.955.15164.079.56607.36
Seamec680.415.852.391185.55563.31729.92
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics307.30.350.11506.0212.2674.75
27 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.15, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently 141.15. It has seen a percent change of 4.63, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.25.

27 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 136.5 and a high price of 143 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 134.9. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.5 points.

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.65%
3 Months45.6%
6 Months48.84%
YTD28.0%
1 Year41.71%
27 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 134.9. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of SCI stock.

27 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹135.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the Shipping Corporation of India had a trading volume of 427,801 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 135.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.