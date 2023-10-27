Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India closed today at 140.8, up 4.37% from yesterday's 134.9

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹133.05 and closed at ₹135.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹136.65 and a low of ₹128.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,283.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹164 and ₹79.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 427,801 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock today was ₹140.8. This represents a percent change of 4.37 and a net change of 5.9 from the previous day's closing price of ₹134.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|827.55
|27.8
|3.48
|919.45
|501.14
|11814.7
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|763.15
|19.9
|2.68
|973.95
|390.7
|8742.04
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|140.8
|5.9
|4.37
|164.0
|79.5
|6558.45
|Seamec
|672.5
|7.95
|1.2
|1185.55
|563.3
|1709.83
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|306.35
|-0.6
|-0.2
|506.0
|212.2
|672.67
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹136.5 and a high price of ₹143 on the current day.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India has increased by 4.63% to reach ₹141.15. This represents a net change of 6.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|834.75
|35.0
|4.38
|919.45
|501.14
|11917.49
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|773.55
|30.3
|4.08
|973.95
|390.7
|8861.17
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|141.7
|6.8
|5.04
|164.0
|79.5
|6600.37
|Seamec
|684.2
|19.65
|2.96
|1185.55
|563.3
|1739.58
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|305.85
|-1.1
|-0.36
|506.0
|212.2
|671.57
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹141.2 with a percent change of 4.67 and a net change of 6.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.67% and the actual increase in price is 6.3.
Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low of ₹136.5 and a high of ₹143 on the current day.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at ₹140.45. It has seen a significant increase of 4.11% with a net change of 5.55.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|145.52
|10 Days
|148.38
|20 Days
|147.33
|50 Days
|138.43
|100 Days
|119.83
|300 Days
|108.60
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹136.5 and a high price of ₹143 on the current day.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently at ₹140.25, with a 3.97% increase. This represents a net change of 5.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|820.8
|21.05
|2.63
|919.45
|501.14
|11718.33
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|754.35
|11.1
|1.49
|973.95
|390.7
|8641.23
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|140.2
|5.3
|3.93
|164.0
|79.5
|6530.5
|Seamec
|677.8
|13.25
|1.99
|1185.55
|563.3
|1723.31
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|305.0
|-1.95
|-0.64
|506.0
|212.2
|669.7
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) shows that the stock price is ₹140.65. There has been a 4.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.75.
Click here for Shipping Corporation Of India News
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India reached a low of ₹136.5 and a high of ₹143 on the current day.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at ₹141.05, showing a percent change of 4.56 and a net change of 6.15. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|823.8
|24.05
|3.01
|919.45
|501.14
|11761.16
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|766.8
|23.55
|3.17
|973.95
|390.7
|8783.85
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|141.0
|6.1
|4.52
|164.0
|79.5
|6567.77
|Seamec
|678.3
|13.75
|2.07
|1185.55
|563.3
|1724.58
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|306.3
|-0.65
|-0.21
|506.0
|212.2
|672.56
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹136.5 and a high of ₹143 for the day.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is currently ₹141.2, which represents a 4.67% increase. This translates to a net change of 6.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|824.4
|24.65
|3.08
|919.45
|501.14
|11769.72
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|769.6
|26.35
|3.55
|973.95
|390.7
|8815.92
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|141.85
|6.95
|5.15
|164.0
|79.5
|6607.36
|Seamec
|680.4
|15.85
|2.39
|1185.55
|563.3
|1729.92
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|307.3
|0.35
|0.11
|506.0
|212.2
|674.75
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently ₹141.15. It has seen a percent change of 4.63, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.25.
The Shipping Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹136.5 and a high price of ₹143 on the current day.
The current data of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹134.9. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.65%
|3 Months
|45.6%
|6 Months
|48.84%
|YTD
|28.0%
|1 Year
|41.71%
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹134.9. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.5 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of SCI stock.
On the last day, the Shipping Corporation of India had a trading volume of 427,801 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹135.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!