Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

The Shipping Corporation Of India opened at ₹143.4 and closed at ₹143.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹149.7 and a low of ₹142.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6868.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 393,366 shares.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹147.45, with a percent change of 2.47 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with the price increasing by 2.47% or ₹3.55. This suggests that there is positive sentiment and demand for SCI stock in the market. However, without additional information about the company's financial performance and market conditions, it is difficult to determine the reason for this price movement. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
