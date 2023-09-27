Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

3 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 143.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Shipping Corporation Of India opened at 143.4 and closed at 143.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 149.7 and a low of 142.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6868.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 393,366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 147.45, with a percent change of 2.47 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with the price increasing by 2.47% or 3.55. This suggests that there is positive sentiment and demand for SCI stock in the market. However, without additional information about the company's financial performance and market conditions, it is difficult to determine the reason for this price movement. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

27 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹143.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 393,366. The closing price for the stock was 143.9.

