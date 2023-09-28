Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 147.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at 148.65 and closed at 147.45 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 152.7 and a low of 147. The market capitalization of SCI is 7007.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 332,960 shares.

28 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹147.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 332,960. The closing price for the stock was 147.45.

