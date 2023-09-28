Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at ₹148.65 and closed at ₹147.45 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹152.7 and a low of ₹147. The market capitalization of SCI is ₹7007.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 332,960 shares.
28 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST
