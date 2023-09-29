Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India: Steady Rise in Trading As Positive Momentum Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 145.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.5 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India opened at 150.95 and closed at 150.45. The stock had a high of 152 and a low of 144.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6,772.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 176,247 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹146.5, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹145.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is 146.5. It has experienced a 0.76% percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

29 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹150.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 176,247. The closing price for the stock was 150.45.

