Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India: Steady Rise in Trading As Positive Momentum Continues

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India opened at ₹150.95 and closed at ₹150.45. The stock had a high of ₹152 and a low of ₹144.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,772.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 176,247 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.