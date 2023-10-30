Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Reports Strong Stock Performance

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at ₹136.5 and closed at ₹134.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹143, while the low was ₹136.5. The market cap of SCI is currently at ₹6,558.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for SCI on this day was 108,350 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.73%
|3 Months
|49.33%
|6 Months
|54.39%
|YTD
|33.5%
|1 Year
|43.02%
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently ₹141.1, with a percentage change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.3.
On the last day, the Shipping Corporation of India had a trading volume of 108,350 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹134.9.
