Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Reports Strong Stock Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 140.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.1 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) opened at 136.5 and closed at 134.9. The stock's high for the day was 143, while the low was 136.5. The market cap of SCI is currently at 6,558.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for SCI on this day was 108,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.73%
3 Months49.33%
6 Months54.39%
YTD33.5%
1 Year43.02%
30 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.1, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹140.8

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently 141.1, with a percentage change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.3.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹134.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the Shipping Corporation of India had a trading volume of 108,350 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 134.9.

