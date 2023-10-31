Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Reports Strong Trading Results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 139.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.05 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 141.1 and closed at 140.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 142.9 and a low of 138.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 6488.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 97,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹142.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹139.3

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is currently trading at 142.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.97, with a net change of 2.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.29%
3 Months39.26%
6 Months52.74%
YTD32.08%
1 Year40.66%
31 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹141.3, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹139.3

The current price of Shipping Corporation of India stock is 141.3 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 2. The stock has experienced a slight increase in price, indicating positive market sentiment. It is important to note that this information is based on real-time data and may change throughout the trading day.

31 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹140.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 97,579. The closing price for the shares was 140.8.

