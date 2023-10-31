Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Reports Strong Trading Results

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹141.1 and closed at ₹140.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹138.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6488.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 97,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.