Shoppers Stop Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : Shoppers Stop's stock opened at ₹686 and closed at ₹690.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹691.25, while the low was ₹675.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7543.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹889.75, and the 52-week low is ₹574.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.