Shoppers Stop Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

Shoppers Stop stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 690.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 686.2 per share. Investors should monitor Shoppers Stop stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shoppers Stop Stock Price Today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : Shoppers Stop's stock opened at 686 and closed at 690.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 691.25, while the low was 675.2. The market capitalization of the company is 7543.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 889.75, and the 52-week low is 574.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹690.3 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Shoppers Stop had a BSE volume of 2576 shares. The stock closed at a price of 690.3.

