Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees positive trading day

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop opened at ₹696.95 and closed at ₹693.45. The stock reached a high of ₹715.05 and a low of ₹694.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Shoppers Stop is currently ₹7839.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.75 and the 52-week low is ₹574.85. The BSE volume for Shoppers Stop was 2814 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Shoppers Stop share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Shoppers Stop reached a low of ₹694.55 and a high of ₹715.05 for the current day.

Shoppers Stop share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Shoppers Stop 713.0 19.55 2.82 889.75 574.85 7817.89 Vmart Retail 2042.6 -19.9 -0.96 3080.0 1591.0 4038.72 State Trading Corp Of India 178.85 15.8 9.69 177.65 62.05 1073.1 Future Consumer 0.93 0.04 4.49 1.47 0.49 184.75 Future Enterprises 0.86 0.0 0.0 1.79 0.55 42.51

Shoppers Stop share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.16% 3 Months -4.75% 6 Months -11.12% YTD 0.56% 1 Year 3.24%

Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹713, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹693.45 The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the stock price is ₹713, with a percent change of 2.82 and a net change of 19.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.82% and the net gain is 19.55 points.

Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹693.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Shoppers Stop on the BSE had a volume of 2814 shares and closed at a price of ₹693.45.