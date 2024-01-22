Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees positive trading day

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop opened at ₹696.95 and closed at ₹693.45. The stock reached a high of ₹715.05 and a low of ₹694.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Shoppers Stop is currently ₹7839.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.75 and the 52-week low is ₹574.85. The BSE volume for Shoppers Stop was 2814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.