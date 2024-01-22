Hello User
Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shoppers Stop stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 693.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 713 per share. Investors should monitor Shoppers Stop stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shoppers Stop Stock Price Today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop opened at 696.95 and closed at 693.45. The stock reached a high of 715.05 and a low of 694.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Shoppers Stop is currently 7839.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.75 and the 52-week low is 574.85. The BSE volume for Shoppers Stop was 2814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹713, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹693.45

The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is 713, which represents a percent change of 2.82. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.82%. The net change for the stock is 19.55, meaning that the stock has increased by 19.55 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively and experiencing growth.

Click here for Shoppers Stop Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Shoppers Stop reached a low of 694.55 and a high of 715.05 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shoppers Stop713.019.552.82889.75574.857817.89
Vmart Retail2042.6-19.9-0.963080.01591.04038.72
State Trading Corp Of India178.8515.89.69177.6562.051073.1
Future Consumer0.930.044.491.470.49184.75
Future Enterprises0.860.00.01.790.5542.51
22 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹713, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹693.45

The current price of Shoppers Stop stock is 713, which represents a 2.82% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of 19.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Shoppers Stop stock is 694.55, while the high price is 715.05.

22 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price update :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹713, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹693.45

The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is 713, with a percent change of 2.82 and a net change of 19.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.82% and has gone up by 19.55 points.

22 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Shoppers Stop Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.16%
3 Months-4.75%
6 Months-11.12%
YTD0.56%
1 Year3.24%
22 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹713, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹693.45

The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the stock price is 713, with a percent change of 2.82 and a net change of 19.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.82% and the net gain is 19.55 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹693.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Shoppers Stop on the BSE had a volume of 2814 shares and closed at a price of 693.45.

