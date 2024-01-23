Hello User
Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shoppers Stop stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 710.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710 per share. Investors should monitor Shoppers Stop stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shoppers Stop Stock Price Today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop had an open price of 710.45 and a close price of 710.3. The stock reached a high of 714.3 and a low of 710.45. The market capitalization of Shoppers Stop is 7825.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.75 and the 52-week low is 574.85. The BSE volume for the day was 73 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹710, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹710.3

The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is 710, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are both negative. However, the decrease is relatively small, suggesting that the stock's performance has remained relatively stable.

23 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shoppers Stop710.0-0.3-0.04889.75574.857785.0
Vmart Retail2055.910.450.513080.01591.04065.02
State Trading Corp Of India171.3-7.55-4.22177.6562.051027.8
Future Consumer0.970.044.31.470.49192.69
Future Enterprises0.860.00.01.790.5542.51
23 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Shoppers Stop stock was 696.7 and the high price reached was 714.3.

23 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price NSE Live :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹709.9, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹710.3

The current stock price of Shoppers Stop is 709.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.4.

23 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shoppers Stop711.951.650.23889.75574.857806.38
Vmart Retail2048.83.350.163080.01591.04050.98
State Trading Corp Of India171.95-6.9-3.86177.6562.051031.7
Future Consumer0.970.044.31.470.49192.69
Future Enterprises0.860.00.01.790.5542.51
23 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹710, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹710.3

The current data of Shoppers Stop stock shows that the stock price is 710. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.3.

Click here for Shoppers Stop Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Today's Price range

The Shoppers Stop stock reached a low price of 696.7 and a high price of 714.3 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Shoppers Stop Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price NSE Live :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹709.75, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹710.3

The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is 709.75, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by -0.55, resulting in a percent change of -0.08. Overall, the stock price for Shoppers Stop has experienced a small decline.

23 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months-2.12%
6 Months-8.99%
YTD2.97%
1 Year5.03%
23 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹710.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shoppers Stop on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 73 shares and the closing price was 710.3.

