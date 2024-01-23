Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop shares decline in trading today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop had an open price of ₹710.45 and a close price of ₹710.3. The stock reached a high of ₹714.3 and a low of ₹710.45. The market capitalization of Shoppers Stop is ₹7825.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.75 and the 52-week low is ₹574.85. The BSE volume for the day was 73 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is ₹710, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are both negative. However, the decrease is relatively small, suggesting that the stock's performance has remained relatively stable.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Shoppers Stop
|710.0
|-0.3
|-0.04
|889.75
|574.85
|7785.0
|Vmart Retail
|2055.9
|10.45
|0.51
|3080.0
|1591.0
|4065.02
|State Trading Corp Of India
|171.3
|-7.55
|-4.22
|177.65
|62.05
|1027.8
|Future Consumer
|0.97
|0.04
|4.3
|1.47
|0.49
|192.69
|Future Enterprises
|0.86
|0.0
|0.0
|1.79
|0.55
|42.51
Today, the low price of Shoppers Stop stock was ₹696.7 and the high price reached was ₹714.3.
The current stock price of Shoppers Stop is ₹709.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Shoppers Stop
|711.95
|1.65
|0.23
|889.75
|574.85
|7806.38
|Vmart Retail
|2048.8
|3.35
|0.16
|3080.0
|1591.0
|4050.98
|State Trading Corp Of India
|171.95
|-6.9
|-3.86
|177.65
|62.05
|1031.7
|Future Consumer
|0.97
|0.04
|4.3
|1.47
|0.49
|192.69
|Future Enterprises
|0.86
|0.0
|0.0
|1.79
|0.55
|42.51
The current data of Shoppers Stop stock shows that the stock price is ₹710. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.3.
Click here for Shoppers Stop Profit Loss
The Shoppers Stop stock reached a low price of ₹696.7 and a high price of ₹714.3 on the current day.
The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is ₹709.75, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by -0.55, resulting in a percent change of -0.08. Overall, the stock price for Shoppers Stop has experienced a small decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|-2.12%
|6 Months
|-8.99%
|YTD
|2.97%
|1 Year
|5.03%
On the last day of trading for Shoppers Stop on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 73 shares and the closing price was ₹710.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!