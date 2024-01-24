Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop shares plummet as trading turns bearish

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop had an open price of ₹710.45 and a close price of ₹710.3. The stock had a high of ₹714.3 and a low of ₹696.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7806.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹889.75 and ₹574.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2603 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is ₹710 with a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, indicating a decrease of 0.3 from the previous value. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Shoppers Stop had a total volume of 2603 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹710.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!