Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop shares plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shoppers Stop stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 710.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710 per share. Investors should monitor Shoppers Stop stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shoppers Stop Stock Price Today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop had an open price of 710.45 and a close price of 710.3. The stock had a high of 714.3 and a low of 696.7. The market capitalization of the company is 7806.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 889.75 and 574.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹710, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹710.3

The current data of Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is 710 with a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, indicating a decrease of 0.3 from the previous value. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight decline in value.

24 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹710.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Shoppers Stop had a total volume of 2603 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 710.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.