Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees positive trading trend

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop opened at ₹708.15 and closed at ₹708.85. The stock had a high of ₹715.8 and a low of ₹700. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7707.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹889.75 and ₹574.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.