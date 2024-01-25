Hello User
Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees positive trading trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shoppers Stop stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 710.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 714.95 per share. Investors should monitor Shoppers Stop stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shoppers Stop Stock Price Today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop opened at 708.15 and closed at 708.85. The stock had a high of 715.8 and a low of 700. The market capitalization of the company is 7707.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 889.75 and 574.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹714.95, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹710.75

The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is 714.95, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the net change in value is 4.2.

25 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹708.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Shoppers Stop on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 7,380 shares. The closing price for the stock was 708.85.

