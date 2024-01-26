Hello User
Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shoppers Stop stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 710.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.7 per share. Investors should monitor Shoppers Stop stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shoppers Stop Stock Price Today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Shoppers Stop opened at 715.05 and closed at 710.75. The stock reached a high of 715.5 and a low of 697.2. The market capitalization of Shoppers Stop is 7748.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.75, while the 52-week low is 574.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3225 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹704.7, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹710.75

The current stock price of Shoppers Stop is 704.7. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.05, suggesting a decrease of 6.05 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹710.75 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Shoppers Stop on the last day was 3225 shares, with a closing price of 710.75.

