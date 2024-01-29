Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shoppers Stop stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 705.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 712.7 per share. Investors should monitor Shoppers Stop stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shoppers Stop Stock Price Today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop opened at 715.05 and closed at 710.75. The stock reached a high of 715.5 and a low of 697.2. The market capitalization of the company is 7748.14 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 889.75 and 574.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Shoppers Stop stock today was 698.7, while the high price was 717.15.

29 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹712.7, up 1% from yesterday's ₹705.65

The current data of Shoppers Stop stock shows that the stock price is 712.7. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

29 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹712, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹705.65

The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is 712, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 6.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% or 6.35.

Click here for Shoppers Stop Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shoppers Stop710.04.350.62889.75574.857785.0
Vmart Retail2070.0-6.8-0.332864.951591.04092.9
State Trading Corp Of India184.6511.86.83186.6562.051107.9
Future Consumer1.110.054.721.370.49220.51
Future Enterprises0.84-0.01-1.181.670.5541.52
29 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Today's Price range

The day's low price for Shoppers Stop stock was 698.7, while the high price reached 710.5.

29 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Shoppers Stop Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹700, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹705.65

The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is 700, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months-3.24%
6 Months-11.01%
YTD2.03%
1 Year7.72%
29 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price update :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹704.7, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹710.75

Shoppers Stop stock price is currently 704.7, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price NSE Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹710.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Shoppers Stop BSE shares traded was 3225. The closing price of these shares was 710.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!