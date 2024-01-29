Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees gains in trading today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop opened at ₹715.05 and closed at ₹710.75. The stock reached a high of ₹715.5 and a low of ₹697.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7748.14 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹889.75 and ₹574.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3225 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Shoppers Stop stock today was ₹698.7, while the high price was ₹717.15.
The current data of Shoppers Stop stock shows that the stock price is ₹712.7. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.
The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is ₹712, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 6.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% or ₹6.35.
Click here for Shoppers Stop Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Shoppers Stop
|710.0
|4.35
|0.62
|889.75
|574.85
|7785.0
|Vmart Retail
|2070.0
|-6.8
|-0.33
|2864.95
|1591.0
|4092.9
|State Trading Corp Of India
|184.65
|11.8
|6.83
|186.65
|62.05
|1107.9
|Future Consumer
|1.11
|0.05
|4.72
|1.37
|0.49
|220.51
|Future Enterprises
|0.84
|-0.01
|-1.18
|1.67
|0.55
|41.52
The day's low price for Shoppers Stop stock was ₹698.7, while the high price reached ₹710.5.
The current data for Shoppers Stop stock shows that the price is ₹700, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|-3.24%
|6 Months
|-11.01%
|YTD
|2.03%
|1 Year
|7.72%
Shoppers Stop stock price is currently ₹704.7, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Shoppers Stop BSE shares traded was 3225. The closing price of these shares was ₹710.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!