Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees positive trading day

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop's stock opened at ₹705 and closed at ₹705.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹745.1, while the low was ₹698.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8180.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹889.75, and the 52-week low is ₹574.85. The BSE volume for the day was 55,012 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Shoppers Stop is ₹744. The stock has experienced a percent change of 5.43, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 38.35, suggesting a significant rise in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.38%
|3 Months
|2.92%
|6 Months
|-7.3%
|YTD
|6.97%
|1 Year
|12.91%
On the last day of trading for Shoppers Stop on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 55,012. The closing price for the shares was ₹705.65.
