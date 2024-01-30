Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shoppers Stop share price Today Live Updates : Shoppers Stop sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shoppers Stop stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5.43 %. The stock closed at 705.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 744 per share. Investors should monitor Shoppers Stop stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shoppers Stop Stock Price Today

Shoppers Stop Share Price Today : On the last day, Shoppers Stop's stock opened at 705 and closed at 705.65. The stock's high for the day was 745.1, while the low was 698.7. The market capitalization of the company is 8180.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 889.75, and the 52-week low is 574.85. The BSE volume for the day was 55,012 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Shoppers Stop Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price update :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹744, up 5.43% from yesterday's ₹705.65

The current stock price of Shoppers Stop is 744. The stock has experienced a percent change of 5.43, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 38.35, suggesting a significant rise in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.38%
3 Months2.92%
6 Months-7.3%
YTD6.97%
1 Year12.91%
30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Today :Shoppers Stop trading at ₹744, up 5.43% from yesterday's ₹705.65

The current stock price of Shoppers Stop is 744. There has been a 5.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 38.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Shoppers Stop share price Live :Shoppers Stop closed at ₹705.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shoppers Stop on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 55,012. The closing price for the shares was 705.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!