Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Shree Cement stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 28088.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28514.9 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Stock Price Today

Shree Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Shree Cement opened at 28030.15 and closed at 28088.35. The stock reached a high of 28680 and a low of 28030.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Shree Cement is 102883.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 29249.1 and the 52-week low is 21927.9. The BSE volume for Shree Cement was 1359 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Shree Cement share price Live :Shree Cement closed at ₹28088.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Shree Cement had a trading volume of 1359 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 28088.35.

