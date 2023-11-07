Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Shree Cement saw an open price of ₹26043.2 and a close price of ₹25944.2. The stock reached a high of ₹26475 and a low of ₹26002.65. The market capitalization for Shree Cement is currently at ₹95161.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27284.85 and the 52-week low is ₹21433.25. The BSE volume for the day was 417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shree Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 26664.5. The bid price is 26806.6, while the offer price is 26851.6. The offer quantity is 25, and the bid quantity is also 25. The open interest stands at 177975. Shree Cement is a leading cement manufacturer in India and is known for its quality products.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day, Shree Cement had a trading volume of 417 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹25,944.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!