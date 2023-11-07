Hello User
Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Shree Cement stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 25944.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26374.55 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement

The last day of trading for Shree Cement saw an open price of 26043.2 and a close price of 25944.2. The stock reached a high of 26475 and a low of 26002.65. The market capitalization for Shree Cement is currently at 95161.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27284.85 and the 52-week low is 21433.25. The BSE volume for the day was 417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Shree Cement November futures opened at 26614.7 as against previous close of 26550.2

Shree Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 26664.5. The bid price is 26806.6, while the offer price is 26851.6. The offer quantity is 25, and the bid quantity is also 25. The open interest stands at 177975. Shree Cement is a leading cement manufacturer in India and is known for its quality products.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Shree Cement Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Shree Cement share price Live :Shree Cement closed at ₹25944.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Shree Cement had a trading volume of 417 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 25,944.2.

