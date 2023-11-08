Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement shares plunge in trading session

On the last day, the opening price of Shree Cement was ₹26,350 and the closing price was ₹26,400.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹26,740 and the lowest price was ₹26,344.05. The market capitalization of Shree Cement is ₹96,307.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27,284.85 and the 52-week low is ₹21,433.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 515 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Shree Cement Top active call options for Shree Cement at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of ₹27000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹28000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹395.1 (-29.02%) & ₹148.45 (-41.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Shree Cement at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹26000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹140.0 (+12.09%) & ₹420.0 (+22.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Shree Cement share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8685.4 0.35 0.0 8750.0 6605.45 250735.64 Grasim Industries 1936.0 14.05 0.73 2021.95 1528.0 127477.94 Shree Cement 26378.95 -282.25 -1.06 27284.85 21433.25 95177.23 Ambuja Cements 421.75 2.45 0.58 598.15 315.3 83744.59 Dalmia Bharat 2112.7 23.85 1.14 2424.4 1643.85 39608.98

Shree Cement November futures opened at 26780.0 as against previous close of 26780.75 Shree Cement, currently trading at a spot price of 26572.3, has a bid price of 26675.3 and an offer price of 26700.0. The bid quantity stands at 25, while the offer quantity is 725. It has an open interest of 184875. Shree Cement is a prominent player in the cement industry.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Shree Cement share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.02% 3 Months 11.48% 6 Months 10.24% YTD 14.58% 1 Year 14.01%

