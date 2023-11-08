Hello User
Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement shares plunge in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 26661.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26476.95 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement

On the last day, the opening price of Shree Cement was 26,350 and the closing price was 26,400.4. The highest price reached during the day was 26,740 and the lowest price was 26,344.05. The market capitalization of Shree Cement is 96,307.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27,284.85 and the 52-week low is 21,433.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Shree Cement

Top active call options for Shree Cement at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 27000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 28000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 395.1 (-29.02%) & 148.45 (-41.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Shree Cement at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 26000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 140.0 (+12.09%) & 420.0 (+22.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Shree Cement share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8685.40.350.08750.06605.45250735.64
Grasim Industries1936.014.050.732021.951528.0127477.94
Shree Cement26378.95-282.25-1.0627284.8521433.2595177.23
Ambuja Cements421.752.450.58598.15315.383744.59
Dalmia Bharat2112.723.851.142424.41643.8539608.98
08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Shree Cement share price Today :Shree Cement trading at ₹26476.95, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹26661.2

The current stock price of Shree Cement is 26,476.95, which represents a 0.69% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -184.25.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Shree Cement November futures opened at 26780.0 as against previous close of 26780.75

Shree Cement, currently trading at a spot price of 26572.3, has a bid price of 26675.3 and an offer price of 26700.0. The bid quantity stands at 25, while the offer quantity is 725. It has an open interest of 184875. Shree Cement is a prominent player in the cement industry.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Shree Cement Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Shree Cement share price update :Shree Cement trading at ₹26585.85, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹26661.2

The current data of Shree Cement stock shows that the price is 26,585.85. There has been a decrease of 0.28% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -75.35.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Shree Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.02%
3 Months11.48%
6 Months10.24%
YTD14.58%
1 Year14.01%
08 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Shree Cement share price Today :Shree Cement trading at ₹26692.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹26400.4

The current price of Shree Cement stock is 26,692.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.11, with a net change of 291.75. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% or 291.75.

08 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Shree Cement share price Live :Shree Cement closed at ₹26400.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Shree Cement had a BSE volume of 515 shares. The closing price for the day was 26,400.4.

