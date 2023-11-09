Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stock Slumps in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Shree Cement's stock opened at ₹26,849.9 and closed at ₹26,661.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹26,849.9, while the lowest was ₹26,222. The market capitalization of Shree Cement is currently ₹94,827.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27,284.85, and the 52-week low is ₹21,433.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 732 shares.
The current data for Shree Cement stock shows that the price is ₹26282, with a percent change of -1.42. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -379.2, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹379.2. Overall, the stock price for Shree Cement has experienced a negative movement.
On the last day of trading, Shree Cement had a trading volume of 732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹26,661.2.
