Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stock Slumps in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Shree Cement stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 26661.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26282 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement

On the last day, Shree Cement's stock opened at 26,849.9 and closed at 26,661.2. The highest price reached during the day was 26,849.9, while the lowest was 26,222. The market capitalization of Shree Cement is currently 94,827.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27,284.85, and the 52-week low is 21,433.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Shree Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.34%
3 Months9.67%
6 Months7.53%
YTD12.8%
1 Year12.24%
09 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Shree Cement share price Today :Shree Cement trading at ₹26282, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹26661.2

The current data for Shree Cement stock shows that the price is 26282, with a percent change of -1.42. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -379.2, which means the stock price has decreased by 379.2. Overall, the stock price for Shree Cement has experienced a negative movement.

09 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Shree Cement share price Live :Shree Cement closed at ₹26661.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Shree Cement had a trading volume of 732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 26,661.2.

