Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Shree Cement Share Price Today : Shree Cement had an open price of ₹28,300.05 on the last day. The close price was ₹28,393.8, with a high of ₹28,560.2 and a low of ₹28,013.8. The market capitalization is ₹101,595.09 crore. The 52-week high is ₹29,249.1 and the 52-week low is ₹21,927.9. The BSE volume for the day was 540 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Shree Cement stock shows that the price is at ₹28157.7 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -236.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.83% and the net change is -236.1.
On the last day of trading in Shree Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 540 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹28,393.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!