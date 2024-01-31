Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 28393.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28157.7 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Stock Price Today

Shree Cement Share Price Today : Shree Cement had an open price of 28,300.05 on the last day. The close price was 28,393.8, with a high of 28,560.2 and a low of 28,013.8. The market capitalization is 101,595.09 crore. The 52-week high is 29,249.1 and the 52-week low is 21,927.9. The BSE volume for the day was 540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Shree Cement share price Today :Shree Cement trading at ₹28157.7, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹28393.8

The current data of Shree Cement stock shows that the price is at 28157.7 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -236.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.83% and the net change is -236.1.

31 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Shree Cement share price Live :Shree Cement closed at ₹28393.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Shree Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 540 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 28,393.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!