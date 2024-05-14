Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Trend

Shree Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Shree Cement opened at ₹25721.25, reached a high of ₹26124.7, and a low of ₹25602.05 before closing at ₹25700.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹93687.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹30710.15 and a 52-week low of ₹22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1333 shares traded.
Shree Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 303.51% higher than yesterday
The volume of Shree Cement traded by 10 AM is 303.51% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹25944.5, showing a decrease of -0.25%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Shree Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement touched a high of 26444.8 & a low of 25744.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26347.43
|Support 1
|25646.83
|Resistance 2
|26746.42
|Support 2
|25345.22
|Resistance 3
|27048.03
|Support 3
|24946.23
Shree Cement Live Updates
Shree Cement share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Shree Cement's share price increased by 0.88% to reach ₹26,237.5, outperforming its peers. While Grasim Industries and Dalmia Bharat saw a decline, Ambuja Cements and ACC experienced a rise in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase, with Nifty up by 0.06% and Sensex up by 0.1%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2375.65
|-7.95
|-0.33
|2499.95
|1661.26
|157049.06
|Ambuja Cements
|593.5
|6.55
|1.12
|649.0
|395.95
|130432.07
|Shree Cement
|26237.5
|229.05
|0.88
|30710.15
|22601.3
|94666.87
|ACC
|2394.35
|28.05
|1.19
|2759.95
|1704.45
|44962.84
|Dalmia Bharat
|1735.0
|-7.85
|-0.45
|2428.85
|1700.05
|32965.0
Shree Cement share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 2.28%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Shree Cement indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Shree Cement share price Today :Shree Cement trading at ₹26331.9, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹26008.45
The current market price of Shree Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹26199.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹26427.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹26427.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
Shree Cement share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Shree Cement has increased by 1.35% and is currently trading at ₹26360.40. Over the past year, Shree Cement's shares have gained 5.02%, reaching ₹26360.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|-6.9%
|6 Months
|-0.78%
|YTD
|-9.29%
|1 Year
|5.02%
Shree Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26199.22
|Support 1
|25667.27
|Resistance 2
|26427.58
|Support 2
|25363.68
|Resistance 3
|26731.17
|Support 3
|25135.32
Shree Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 11.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|16
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Shree Cement share price Today : Shree Cement volume yesterday was 56 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 49 k
The trading volume yesterday was 15.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement share price Live :Shree Cement closed at ₹25700.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹26124.7 & ₹25602.05 yesterday to end at ₹25700.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
