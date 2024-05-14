Hello User
Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 26008.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26331.9 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Stock Price Today

Shree Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Shree Cement opened at 25721.25, reached a high of 26124.7, and a low of 25602.05 before closing at 25700.45. The market capitalization stood at 93687.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 30710.15 and a 52-week low of 22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1333 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Shree Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 303.51% higher than yesterday

The volume of Shree Cement traded by 10 AM is 303.51% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 25944.5, showing a decrease of -0.25%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Shree Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement touched a high of 26444.8 & a low of 25744.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126347.43Support 125646.83
Resistance 226746.42Support 225345.22
Resistance 327048.03Support 324946.23
14 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Shree Cement Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Shree Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Shree Cement's share price increased by 0.88% to reach 26,237.5, outperforming its peers. While Grasim Industries and Dalmia Bharat saw a decline, Ambuja Cements and ACC experienced a rise in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase, with Nifty up by 0.06% and Sensex up by 0.1%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2375.65-7.95-0.332499.951661.26157049.06
Ambuja Cements593.56.551.12649.0395.95130432.07
Shree Cement26237.5229.050.8830710.1522601.394666.87
ACC2394.3528.051.192759.951704.4544962.84
Dalmia Bharat1735.0-7.85-0.452428.851700.0532965.0
14 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Shree Cement share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 2.28%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Shree Cement indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Shree Cement share price Today :Shree Cement trading at ₹26331.9, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹26008.45

The current market price of Shree Cement has surpassed the first resistance of 26199.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26427.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 26427.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Shree Cement share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Shree Cement has increased by 1.35% and is currently trading at 26360.40. Over the past year, Shree Cement's shares have gained 5.02%, reaching 26360.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months-6.9%
6 Months-0.78%
YTD-9.29%
1 Year5.02%
14 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Shree Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126199.22Support 125667.27
Resistance 226427.58Support 225363.68
Resistance 326731.17Support 325135.32
14 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Shree Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 11.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5442
    Buy7775
    Hold14141416
    Sell7668
    Strong Sell4444
14 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Shree Cement share price Today : Shree Cement volume yesterday was 56 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 49 k

The trading volume yesterday was 15.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 k & BSE volume was .

14 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Shree Cement share price Live :Shree Cement closed at ₹25700.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 26124.7 & 25602.05 yesterday to end at 25700.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

