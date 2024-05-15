Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement closed today at 25830.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's 26019.5

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement's stock closed at ₹26008.45 on the last day, with an open price of ₹26023.95. The high for the day was ₹26444.8 and the low was ₹25628.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹94037.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹30710.15 and ₹22601.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1841 shares traded.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has a 4.36% MF holding & 12.47% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.43% in december to 4.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.31% in december to 12.47% in march quarter.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 12.18%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 11.59%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.22% and 12.27% respectively.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has shown an EPS growth of 1.58% and a revenue growth of 14.81% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 205209.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 0.20% and a profit growth of 6.49% in quarter 4.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 11.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|16
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement has decreased by 0.73% to ₹25830.05, while its competitors like Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2371.0
|0.25
|0.01
|2499.95
|1661.26
|156741.66
|Ambuja Cements
|612.45
|2.6
|0.43
|649.0
|395.95
|134596.67
|Shree Cement
|25830.05
|-189.45
|-0.73
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93196.76
|ACC
|2486.1
|22.15
|0.9
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46685.79
|Dalmia Bharat
|1760.0
|1.45
|0.08
|2428.85
|1700.05
|33440.0
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a low price of ₹25650 and a high price of ₹26793 in today's trading session.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Shree Cement indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price closed the day at ₹25830.05 - a 0.73% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26539.13 , 27271.52 , 27718.18. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25360.08 , 24913.42 , 24181.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25791.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25654.28 and ₹26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Shree Cement by 2 PM is 195.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹25898.85, showing a decrease of -0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor alongside price in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25646.43
|10 Days
|25298.77
|20 Days
|25189.14
|50 Days
|25430.61
|100 Days
|26578.34
|300 Days
|26021.36
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement reached a high of 25923.15 and a low of 25810.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 25827.2 and 25848.75, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider adding trailing stop losses to protect gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25923.58
|Support 1
|25811.28
|Resistance 2
|25979.52
|Support 2
|25754.92
|Resistance 3
|26035.88
|Support 3
|25698.98
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25895 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25654.28 and ₹26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Shree Cement by 1 PM has increased by 233.74% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹25870, showing a decrease of -0.57%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could foreshadow further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between 25893.83 and 25728.13 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support level of 25728.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 25893.83.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Shree Cement indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a low of ₹25650 and a high of ₹26793 on the current day.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Shree Cement as of 12 AM has increased by 264.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹25820, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement reached a high of 25915.7 and a low of 25750.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 25820.33 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 25755.67 and 25665.83.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25793.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25654.28 and ₹26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 11 AM is 197.94% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹25885.2, up by -0.52%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 26152.3 and 25701.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25701.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26152.3.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25952.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25654.28 and ₹26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Shree Cement's stock price decreased by 0.26% to reach ₹25,952.25, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Dalmia Bharat is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.02% and 0.03%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2384.3
|13.55
|0.57
|2499.95
|1661.26
|157620.9
|Ambuja Cements
|614.5
|4.65
|0.76
|649.0
|395.95
|135047.19
|Shree Cement
|25952.25
|-67.25
|-0.26
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93637.66
|ACC
|2479.4
|15.45
|0.63
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46559.97
|Dalmia Bharat
|1749.3
|-9.25
|-0.53
|2428.85
|1700.05
|33236.7
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 10 AM is 339.37% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at ₹25869.9, reflecting a decrease of -0.57%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement touched a high of 26100.9 & a low of 25650.0 in the previous trading hour.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price decreased by 0.39% to reach ₹25917.75, while its industry counterparts are showing a mix of trends. Dalmia Bharat is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2395.95
|25.2
|1.06
|2499.95
|1661.26
|158391.05
|Ambuja Cements
|616.0
|6.15
|1.01
|649.0
|395.95
|135376.84
|Shree Cement
|25917.75
|-101.75
|-0.39
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93513.19
|ACC
|2477.8
|13.85
|0.56
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46529.93
|Dalmia Bharat
|1755.35
|-3.2
|-0.18
|2428.85
|1700.05
|33351.65
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Shree Cement, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25850 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25654.28 and ₹26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement has increased by 0.98% and is currently trading at ₹26,275.55. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 5.83% to reach ₹26,275.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.48%
|3 Months
|-6.52%
|6 Months
|-0.65%
|YTD
|-9.17%
|1 Year
|5.83%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26461.23
|Support 1
|25654.28
|Resistance 2
|26852.57
|Support 2
|25238.67
|Resistance 3
|27268.18
|Support 3
|24847.33
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26444.8 & ₹25628.05 yesterday to end at ₹26008.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
