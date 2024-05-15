Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement closed today at 25830.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's 26019.5

50 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 26019.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25830.05 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement's stock closed at 26008.45 on the last day, with an open price of 26023.95. The high for the day was 26444.8 and the low was 25628.05. The market capitalization stood at 94037.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were 30710.15 and 22601.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1841 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has a 4.36% MF holding & 12.47% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.43% in december to 4.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.31% in december to 12.47% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 12.18%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 11.59%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.22% and 12.27% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has shown an EPS growth of 1.58% and a revenue growth of 14.81% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 205209.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 0.20% and a profit growth of 6.49% in quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 11.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5442
    Buy7775
    Hold14141416
    Sell7668
    Strong Sell4444
15 May 2024, 06:04 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement has decreased by 0.73% to 25830.05, while its competitors like Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2371.00.250.012499.951661.26156741.66
Ambuja Cements612.452.60.43649.0395.95134596.67
Shree Cement25830.05-189.45-0.7330710.1522601.393196.76
ACC2486.122.150.92759.951704.4546685.79
Dalmia Bharat1760.01.450.082428.851700.0533440.0
15 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a low price of 25650 and a high price of 26793 in today's trading session.

15 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.1%; Futures open interest increased by 35.95%

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Shree Cement indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed today at ₹25830.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹26019.5

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price closed the day at 25830.05 - a 0.73% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26539.13 , 27271.52 , 27718.18. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25360.08 , 24913.42 , 24181.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:19 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25791.45, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹26019.5

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 25791.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25654.28 and 26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 195.82% higher than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Shree Cement by 2 PM is 195.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at 25898.85, showing a decrease of -0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor alongside price in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25646.43
10 Days25298.77
20 Days25189.14
50 Days25430.61
100 Days26578.34
300 Days26021.36
15 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement reached a high of 25923.15 and a low of 25810.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 25827.2 and 25848.75, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider adding trailing stop losses to protect gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125923.58Support 125811.28
Resistance 225979.52Support 225754.92
Resistance 326035.88Support 325698.98
15 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 11.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5442
    Buy7775
    Hold14141416
    Sell7668
    Strong Sell4444
15 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25895, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹26019.5

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 25895 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25654.28 and 26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 233.74% higher than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Shree Cement by 1 PM has increased by 233.74% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 25870, showing a decrease of -0.57%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could foreshadow further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between 25893.83 and 25728.13 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support level of 25728.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 25893.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125827.2Support 125776.9
Resistance 225848.75Support 225748.15
Resistance 325877.5Support 325726.6
15 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.33%; Futures open interest increased by 35.24%

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Shree Cement indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a low of 25650 and a high of 26793 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 264.50% higher than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Shree Cement as of 12 AM has increased by 264.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 25820, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement reached a high of 25915.7 and a low of 25750.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 25820.33 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 25755.67 and 25665.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125893.83Support 125728.13
Resistance 225987.62Support 225656.22
Resistance 326059.53Support 325562.43
15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25646.43
10 Days25298.77
20 Days25189.14
50 Days25430.61
100 Days26578.34
300 Days26021.36
15 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25793.7, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹26019.5

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25793.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25654.28 and 26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 197.94% higher than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 11 AM is 197.94% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 25885.2, up by -0.52%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 26152.3 and 25701.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25701.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26152.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125974.83Support 125820.33
Resistance 226064.67Support 225755.67
Resistance 326129.33Support 325665.83
15 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25952.25, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹26019.5

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 25952.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25654.28 and 26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Shree Cement's stock price decreased by 0.26% to reach 25,952.25, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Dalmia Bharat is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.02% and 0.03%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2384.313.550.572499.951661.26157620.9
Ambuja Cements614.54.650.76649.0395.95135047.19
Shree Cement25952.25-67.25-0.2630710.1522601.393637.66
ACC2479.415.450.632759.951704.4546559.97
Dalmia Bharat1749.3-9.25-0.532428.851700.0533236.7
15 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 10.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5442
    Buy7775
    Hold14141416
    Sell7668
    Strong Sell4444
15 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 339.37% higher than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 10 AM is 339.37% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at 25869.9, reflecting a decrease of -0.57%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement touched a high of 26100.9 & a low of 25650.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126152.3Support 125701.4
Resistance 226352.05Support 225450.25
Resistance 326603.2Support 325250.5
15 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price decreased by 0.39% to reach 25917.75, while its industry counterparts are showing a mix of trends. Dalmia Bharat is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2395.9525.21.062499.951661.26158391.05
Ambuja Cements616.06.151.01649.0395.95135376.84
Shree Cement25917.75-101.75-0.3930710.1522601.393513.19
ACC2477.813.850.562759.951704.4546529.93
Dalmia Bharat1755.35-3.2-0.182428.851700.0533351.65
15 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 11.62%

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Shree Cement, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25850, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹26019.5

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25850 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25654.28 and 26461.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25654.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26461.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement has increased by 0.98% and is currently trading at 26,275.55. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 5.83% to reach 26,275.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.48%
3 Months-6.52%
6 Months-0.65%
YTD-9.17%
1 Year5.83%
15 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126461.23Support 125654.28
Resistance 226852.57Support 225238.67
Resistance 327268.18Support 324847.33
15 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 10.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5442
    Buy7775
    Hold14141416
    Sell7668
    Strong Sell4444
15 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 86 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 53 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 k & BSE volume was .

15 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹26008.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26444.8 & 25628.05 yesterday to end at 26008.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.