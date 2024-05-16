Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement closed today at ₹25744.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹25819.2

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Shree Cement's stock opened at ₹26773.15 and closed at ₹26019.5. The high for the day was ₹26793 and the low was ₹25650. The market capitalization of the company was ₹93196.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹30710.15 and the 52-week low was ₹22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3874 shares.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement has a 4.36% MF holding & 12.47% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.43% in december to 4.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.31% in december to 12.47% in march quarter.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 12.18%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 11.59%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is 11.22% and is expected to increase to 12.27% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has shown an EPS growth of 1.58% and a revenue growth of 14.81% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 205209.80 crore, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 0.20% and a profit growth of 6.49% in the fourth quarter.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 11.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|13
|14
|14
|16
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement's stock price dropped by 0.29% today, reaching ₹25744.45, with its industry peers showing mixed results. While Ambuja Cements and ACC are declining, Grasim Industries and Dalmia Bharat are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2383.0
|14.7
|0.62
|2499.95
|1661.26
|157534.96
|Ambuja Cements
|612.0
|-1.0
|-0.16
|649.0
|395.95
|134497.77
|Shree Cement
|25744.45
|-74.75
|-0.29
|30710.15
|22601.3
|92887.91
|ACC
|2488.9
|-0.4
|-0.02
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46738.37
|Dalmia Bharat
|1794.0
|32.05
|1.82
|2428.85
|1700.05
|34086.0
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement stock's price fluctuated between ₹25511 (low) and ₹26200 (high) on the current day, showcasing a range of ₹689.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by 0.0%; Futures open interest decreased by -15.09%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: null
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed today at ₹25744.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹25819.2
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price closed the day at ₹25744.45 - a 0.29% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26114.03 , 26529.52 , 26834.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25394.03 , 25089.52 , 24674.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -77.10% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 3 PM is 77.10% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹25744.45, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live:
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25699.7, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹25819.2
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25699.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25360.08 and ₹26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25776.91
|10 Days
|25483.91
|20 Days
|25191.73
|50 Days
|25423.92
|100 Days
|26555.42
|300 Days
|26031.43
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -80.91% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 2 PM today is down by 80.91% compared to yesterday. The price is currently ₹25657.2, showing a decrease of 0.63%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement reached a peak of 25750.2 and a low of 25511.0 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 25734.52 and 25657.18, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while potential new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25701.8
|Support 1
|25462.6
|Resistance 2
|25845.6
|Support 2
|25367.2
|Resistance 3
|25941.0
|Support 3
|25223.4
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25731.25, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹25819.2
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25731.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25360.08 and ₹26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -82.59% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 1 PM is down by 82.59% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹25707.3, showing a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement reached a high of 26043.85 and a low of 25811.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 25910.2 and 25776.6, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25966.52
|Support 1
|25734.52
|Resistance 2
|26121.18
|Support 2
|25657.18
|Resistance 3
|26198.52
|Support 3
|25502.52
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -17.44%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Shree Cement indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a price peak or a reversal in the near future.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a low of ₹25753.2 and a high of ₹26200 on the current trading day.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -83.38% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded up to 12 AM is down by 83.38% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹26030.05, a decrease of 0.82%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 26150.47 and 26018.62 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially employ rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 26018.62 and selling near hourly resistance at 26150.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26134.2
|Support 1
|25910.2
|Resistance 2
|26224.6
|Support 2
|25776.6
|Resistance 3
|26358.2
|Support 3
|25686.2
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25885.2, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹25819.2
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25885.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25360.08 and ₹26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -81.60% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 11 AM is down by 81.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹25867, showing a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 26181.12 and 25926.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25926.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26181.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26150.47
|Support 1
|26018.62
|Resistance 2
|26209.63
|Support 2
|25945.93
|Resistance 3
|26282.32
|Support 3
|25886.77
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹26005.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹25819.2
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹26005.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25360.08 and ₹26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Shree Cement's stock price increased by 0.72% to reach ₹26005.1, outperforming its peers. While Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are experiencing declines, Dalmia Bharat, another peer, is seeing growth. The overall market trend shows that benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2333.0
|-35.3
|-1.49
|2499.95
|1661.26
|154229.57
|Ambuja Cements
|611.8
|-1.2
|-0.2
|649.0
|395.95
|134453.82
|Shree Cement
|26005.1
|185.9
|0.72
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93828.35
|ACC
|2479.35
|-9.95
|-0.4
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46559.03
|Dalmia Bharat
|1776.7
|14.75
|0.84
|2428.85
|1700.05
|33757.3
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -81.41% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 10 AM is down by 81.41% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹26079.35, a decrease of 1.01%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement touched a high of 26200.0 & a low of 25945.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26181.12
|Support 1
|25926.17
|Resistance 2
|26318.03
|Support 2
|25808.13
|Resistance 3
|26436.07
|Support 3
|25671.22
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates:
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price increased by 0.8% to reach ₹26,026, outperforming its peers. Ambuja Cements and ACC are experiencing declines, while Grasim Industries and Dalmia Bharat are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2371.8
|3.5
|0.15
|2499.95
|1661.26
|156794.55
|Ambuja Cements
|609.95
|-3.05
|-0.5
|649.0
|395.95
|134047.25
|Shree Cement
|26026.0
|206.8
|0.8
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93903.76
|ACC
|2477.4
|-11.9
|-0.48
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46522.42
|Dalmia Bharat
|1768.0
|6.05
|0.34
|2428.85
|1700.05
|33592.0
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.61%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.09%
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Shree Cement indicates a potential shift in the current trend. The stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25995.7, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹25819.2
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25995.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25360.08 and ₹26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shree Cement has increased by 0.16% today, currently trading at ₹25,861.20. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 5.83%, reaching ₹25,861.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22,319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.62%
|3 Months
|-5.54%
|6 Months
|-1.46%
|YTD
|-9.89%
|1 Year
|5.83%
Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.36% YOY
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/shree-cement-q4-results-live-profit-rise-by-28-36-yoy-11715806098534.html
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26539.13
|Support 1
|25360.08
|Resistance 2
|27271.52
|Support 2
|24913.42
|Resistance 3
|27718.18
|Support 3
|24181.03
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 228 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 65 k
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 251.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 224 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹26019.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26793 & ₹25650 yesterday to end at ₹26019.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
