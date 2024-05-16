Active Stocks
Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement closed today at ₹25744.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹25819.2

52 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 25819.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25744.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights Premium
Shree Cement Share Price Highlights

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Shree Cement's stock opened at 26773.15 and closed at 26019.5. The high for the day was 26793 and the low was 25650. The market capitalization of the company was 93196.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 30710.15 and the 52-week low was 22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3874 shares.

16 May 2024, 08:05:24 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement has a 4.36% MF holding & 12.47% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.43% in december to 4.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.31% in december to 12.47% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:30:52 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 12.18%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 11.59%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is 11.22% and is expected to increase to 12.27% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:01:49 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has shown an EPS growth of 1.58% and a revenue growth of 14.81% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 205209.80 crore, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 0.20% and a profit growth of 6.49% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:36:04 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 11.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 06:11:10 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement's stock price dropped by 0.29% today, reaching 25744.45, with its industry peers showing mixed results. While Ambuja Cements and ACC are declining, Grasim Industries and Dalmia Bharat are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2383.014.70.622499.951661.26157534.96
Ambuja Cements612.0-1.0-0.16649.0395.95134497.77
Shree Cement25744.45-74.75-0.2930710.1522601.392887.91
ACC2488.9-0.4-0.022759.951704.4546738.37
Dalmia Bharat1794.032.051.822428.851700.0534086.0
16 May 2024, 05:31:19 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement stock's price fluctuated between 25511 (low) and 26200 (high) on the current day, showcasing a range of 689.

16 May 2024, 04:32:30 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by 0.0%; Futures open interest decreased by -15.09%

16 May 2024, 03:56:24 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed today at ₹25744.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹25819.2

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price closed the day at 25744.45 - a 0.29% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26114.03 , 26529.52 , 26834.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25394.03 , 25089.52 , 24674.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:50:35 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -77.10% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 3 PM is 77.10% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 25744.45, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:31:40 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:17:30 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25699.7, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹25819.2

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 25699.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25360.08 and 26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:03:21 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25776.91
10 Days25483.91
20 Days25191.73
50 Days25423.92
100 Days26555.42
300 Days26031.43
16 May 2024, 03:03:13 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:55:45 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -80.91% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 2 PM today is down by 80.91% compared to yesterday. The price is currently 25657.2, showing a decrease of 0.63%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:41:22 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement reached a peak of 25750.2 and a low of 25511.0 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 25734.52 and 25657.18, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while potential new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125701.8Support 125462.6
Resistance 225845.6Support 225367.2
Resistance 325941.0Support 325223.4
16 May 2024, 02:16:02 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 12.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:03:54 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25731.25, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹25819.2

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25731.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25360.08 and 26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:53:38 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -82.59% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 1 PM is down by 82.59% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 25707.3, showing a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:42:17 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement reached a high of 26043.85 and a low of 25811.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 25910.2 and 25776.6, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125966.52Support 125734.52
Resistance 226121.18Support 225657.18
Resistance 326198.52Support 325502.52
16 May 2024, 01:19:42 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -17.44%

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Shree Cement indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a price peak or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:06:27 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a low of 25753.2 and a high of 26200 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:47:08 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -83.38% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded up to 12 AM is down by 83.38% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to 26030.05, a decrease of 0.82%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:34:30 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 26150.47 and 26018.62 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially employ rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 26018.62 and selling near hourly resistance at 26150.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126134.2Support 125910.2
Resistance 226224.6Support 225776.6
Resistance 326358.2Support 325686.2
16 May 2024, 12:28:17 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25776.91
10 Days25483.91
20 Days25191.73
50 Days25423.92
100 Days26555.42
300 Days26031.43
16 May 2024, 12:22:44 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:11:29 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25885.2, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹25819.2

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25885.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25360.08 and 26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:56:18 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -81.60% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 11 AM is down by 81.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 25867, showing a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:34:33 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 26181.12 and 25926.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25926.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26181.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126150.47Support 126018.62
Resistance 226209.63Support 225945.93
Resistance 326282.32Support 325886.77
16 May 2024, 11:20:05 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹26005.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹25819.2

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 26005.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25360.08 and 26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:19:52 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Shree Cement's stock price increased by 0.72% to reach 26005.1, outperforming its peers. While Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are experiencing declines, Dalmia Bharat, another peer, is seeing growth. The overall market trend shows that benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2333.0-35.3-1.492499.951661.26154229.57
Ambuja Cements611.8-1.2-0.2649.0395.95134453.82
Shree Cement26005.1185.90.7230710.1522601.393828.35
ACC2479.35-9.95-0.42759.951704.4546559.03
Dalmia Bharat1776.714.750.842428.851700.0533757.3
16 May 2024, 11:06:37 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 10.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:54:49 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -81.41% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 10 AM is down by 81.41% compared to yesterday, with the price at 26079.35, a decrease of 1.01%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:39:00 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement touched a high of 26200.0 & a low of 25945.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126181.12Support 125926.17
Resistance 226318.03Support 225808.13
Resistance 326436.07Support 325671.22
16 May 2024, 10:16:00 AM IST

16 May 2024, 09:55:50 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price increased by 0.8% to reach 26,026, outperforming its peers. Ambuja Cements and ACC are experiencing declines, while Grasim Industries and Dalmia Bharat are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2371.83.50.152499.951661.26156794.55
Ambuja Cements609.95-3.05-0.5649.0395.95134047.25
Shree Cement26026.0206.80.830710.1522601.393903.76
ACC2477.4-11.9-0.482759.951704.4546522.42
Dalmia Bharat1768.06.050.342428.851700.0533592.0
16 May 2024, 09:43:44 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.61%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.09%

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Shree Cement indicates a potential shift in the current trend. The stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

16 May 2024, 09:38:03 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25995.7, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹25819.2

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25995.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25360.08 and 26539.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25360.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26539.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:26:06 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shree Cement has increased by 0.16% today, currently trading at 25,861.20. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 5.83%, reaching 25,861.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22,319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.62%
3 Months-5.54%
6 Months-1.46%
YTD-9.89%
1 Year5.83%
16 May 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.36% YOY

16 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126539.13Support 125360.08
Resistance 227271.52Support 224913.42
Resistance 327718.18Support 324181.03
16 May 2024, 08:35:32 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 11.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 228 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 65 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 251.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 224 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

16 May 2024, 08:00:10 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹26019.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26793 & 25650 yesterday to end at 26019.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

