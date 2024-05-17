Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement closed today at ₹26205, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹25669

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement's stock opened at ₹25950, reached a high of ₹26200, and a low of ₹25511 before closing at ₹25819.2 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹92887.9 crore. The 52-week high was ₹30710.15, while the 52-week low was ₹22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1041 shares.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has a 4.36% MF holding & 12.47% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.43% in december to 4.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.31% in december to 12.47% in march quarter.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement's return on equity (ROE) was 12.18% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 11.59%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.22% and 12.27% respectively.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has shown an EPS growth of 1.58% and a revenue growth of 14.81% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 205209.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of 0.20% in revenue and 6.49% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 9.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|2
|Buy
|10
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|11
|14
|14
|16
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|4
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price has increased by 2.09% to reach ₹26,205, mirroring the positive trend seen in other companies in the industry like Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2423.5
|50.0
|2.11
|2499.95
|1661.26
|160212.32
|Ambuja Cements
|620.0
|4.95
|0.8
|649.0
|395.95
|136255.91
|Shree Cement
|26205.0
|536.0
|2.09
|30710.15
|22601.3
|94549.61
|ACC
|2523.4
|38.4
|1.55
|2759.95
|1704.45
|47386.24
|Dalmia Bharat
|1815.0
|25.8
|1.44
|2428.85
|1700.05
|34485.0
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a low of ₹25499.3 and a high of ₹26355.6 during the current trading day.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.87%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.97%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Shree Cement indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed today at ₹26205, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹25669
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price closed the day at ₹26205 - a 2.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26615.45 , 26918.0 , 27492.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25738.3 , 25163.7 , 24861.15.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.01% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Shree Cement until 3 PM is 37.01% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26,205, down by 2.09%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live:
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹26307.7, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹25669
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Shree Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹26114.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹26529.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹26529.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25806.80
|10 Days
|25617.39
|20 Days
|25183.86
|50 Days
|25408.09
|100 Days
|26527.55
|300 Days
|26043.61
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -48.50% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 2 PM is down by 48.50% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹26300, reflecting a decrease of 2.46%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26218.8 and 25859.85 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 25859.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26218.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26197.45
|Support 1
|26085.7
|Resistance 2
|26234.7
|Support 2
|26011.2
|Resistance 3
|26309.2
|Support 3
|25973.95
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹26095.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹25669
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹26095.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25394.03 and ₹26114.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25394.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26114.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -62.27% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 1 PM is down by 62.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹26083.85, reflecting a decrease of 1.62%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement reached a high of 26108.95 and a low of 25750.0 in the recent trading hour. The stock surpassed all the previous hourly resistance levels, showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26218.8
|Support 1
|25859.85
|Resistance 2
|26343.35
|Support 2
|25625.45
|Resistance 3
|26577.75
|Support 3
|25500.9
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Shree Cement, indicates a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a high of ₹25813.65 and a low of ₹25499.3 on the current trading day.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -65.85% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 12 AM is down by 65.85% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹25751, a decrease of 0.32%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement reached a peak of 25768.15 and a low of 25690.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 25746.77 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25782.67
|Support 1
|25704.82
|Resistance 2
|25814.33
|Support 2
|25658.63
|Resistance 3
|25860.52
|Support 3
|25626.97
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25755, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹25669
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25755 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25394.03 and ₹26114.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25394.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26114.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -63.87% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 11 AM is down by 63.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹25690.35, reflecting a 0.08% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement reached a peak of 25686.95 and a low of 25499.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 25683.27 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25746.77
|Support 1
|25559.12
|Resistance 2
|25810.68
|Support 2
|25435.38
|Resistance 3
|25934.42
|Support 3
|25371.47
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25682.85, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹25669
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25682.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25394.03 and ₹26114.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25394.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26114.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -77.59% lower than yesterday
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 10 AM is down by 77.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹25,502, a decrease of 0.65%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement touched a high of 25687.95 & a low of 25512.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25683.27
|Support 1
|25508.22
|Resistance 2
|25773.13
|Support 2
|25423.03
|Resistance 3
|25858.32
|Support 3
|25333.17
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates:
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Shree Cement indicate a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25665.8, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹25669
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25665.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25394.03 and ₹26114.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25394.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26114.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹25806.20. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 5.19% to reach ₹25806.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.72%
|3 Months
|-4.59%
|6 Months
|-1.87%
|YTD
|-10.36%
|1 Year
|5.19%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26114.03
|Support 1
|25394.03
|Resistance 2
|26529.52
|Support 2
|25089.52
|Resistance 3
|26834.03
|Support 3
|24674.03
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 52 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 67 k
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹25819.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26200 & ₹25511 yesterday to end at ₹25819.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!