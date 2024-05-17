Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement closed today at 26205, up 2.09% from yesterday's 25669
BackBack

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement closed today at ₹26205, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹25669

51 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 25669 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26205 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights Premium
Shree Cement Share Price Highlights

Shree Cement Share Price Highlights : Shree Cement's stock opened at 25950, reached a high of 26200, and a low of 25511 before closing at 25819.2 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 92887.9 crore. The 52-week high was 30710.15, while the 52-week low was 22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1041 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07:35 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has a 4.36% MF holding & 12.47% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.43% in december to 4.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.31% in december to 12.47% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:31:28 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement's return on equity (ROE) was 12.18% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 11.59%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.22% and 12.27% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:07:25 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement has shown an EPS growth of 1.58% and a revenue growth of 14.81% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 205209.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of 0.20% in revenue and 6.49% in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:32:15 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 9.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8542
    Buy10775
    Hold11141416
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2444
17 May 2024, 06:08:17 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price has increased by 2.09% to reach 26,205, mirroring the positive trend seen in other companies in the industry like Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2423.550.02.112499.951661.26160212.32
Ambuja Cements620.04.950.8649.0395.95136255.91
Shree Cement26205.0536.02.0930710.1522601.394549.61
ACC2523.438.41.552759.951704.4547386.24
Dalmia Bharat1815.025.81.442428.851700.0534485.0
17 May 2024, 05:35:47 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a low of 25499.3 and a high of 26355.6 during the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:34:49 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.87%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.97%

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Shree Cement indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:55:52 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed today at ₹26205, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹25669

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price closed the day at 26205 - a 2.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26615.45 , 26918.0 , 27492.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25738.3 , 25163.7 , 24861.15.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:45:41 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.01% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Shree Cement until 3 PM is 37.01% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 26,205, down by 2.09%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:37:07 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:19:29 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹26307.7, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹25669

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Shree Cement has surpassed the first resistance of 26114.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26529.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 26529.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 02:55:38 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25806.80
10 Days25617.39
20 Days25183.86
50 Days25408.09
100 Days26527.55
300 Days26043.61
17 May 2024, 02:55:02 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

17 May 2024, 02:54:15 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -48.50% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 2 PM is down by 48.50% compared to yesterday, with the price at 26300, reflecting a decrease of 2.46%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:43:16 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26218.8 and 25859.85 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 25859.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26218.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126197.45Support 126085.7
Resistance 226234.7Support 226011.2
Resistance 326309.2Support 325973.95
17 May 2024, 02:18:23 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 10.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8542
    Buy10775
    Hold11141416
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2444
17 May 2024, 02:05:09 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹26095.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹25669

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 26095.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25394.03 and 26114.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25394.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26114.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:54:52 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -62.27% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 1 PM is down by 62.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 26083.85, reflecting a decrease of 1.62%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:35:06 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement reached a high of 26108.95 and a low of 25750.0 in the recent trading hour. The stock surpassed all the previous hourly resistance levels, showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126218.8Support 125859.85
Resistance 226343.35Support 225625.45
Resistance 326577.75Support 325500.9
17 May 2024, 01:16:01 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Shree Cement, indicates a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 01:05:50 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock reached a high of 25813.65 and a low of 25499.3 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 12:46:32 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -65.85% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 12 AM is down by 65.85% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 25751, a decrease of 0.32%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:43:12 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement reached a peak of 25768.15 and a low of 25690.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 25746.77 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125782.67Support 125704.82
Resistance 225814.33Support 225658.63
Resistance 325860.52Support 325626.97
17 May 2024, 12:27:43 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25806.80
10 Days25617.39
20 Days25183.86
50 Days25408.09
100 Days26527.55
300 Days26043.61
17 May 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:13:38 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25755, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹25669

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25755 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25394.03 and 26114.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25394.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26114.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:52:38 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -63.87% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 11 AM is down by 63.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 25690.35, reflecting a 0.08% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:40:24 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement reached a peak of 25686.95 and a low of 25499.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 25683.27 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125746.77Support 125559.12
Resistance 225810.68Support 225435.38
Resistance 325934.42Support 325371.47
17 May 2024, 11:25:55 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25682.85, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹25669

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 25682.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25394.03 and 26114.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25394.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26114.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:20:10 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Shree Cement's share price increased by 0.05% to reach 25,682.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Ambuja Cements is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat are seeing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.39% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2414.541.01.732499.951661.26159617.35
Ambuja Cements612.8-2.25-0.37649.0395.95134673.58
Shree Cement25682.8513.850.0530710.1522601.392665.65
ACC2493.98.90.362759.951704.4546832.26
Dalmia Bharat1806.016.80.942428.851700.0534314.0
17 May 2024, 11:04:28 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 12.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8542
    Buy10775
    Hold11141416
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2444
17 May 2024, 10:50:34 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -77.59% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded until 10 AM is down by 77.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 25,502, a decrease of 0.65%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:36:18 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement touched a high of 25687.95 & a low of 25512.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125683.27Support 125508.22
Resistance 225773.13Support 225423.03
Resistance 325858.32Support 325333.17
17 May 2024, 10:16:32 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:53:45 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price declined by 0.19% to reach 25621.45. Among its peers, Dalmia Bharat is experiencing a decrease, while Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are showing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.14% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2410.036.51.542499.951661.26159319.87
Ambuja Cements616.41.350.22649.0395.95135464.75
Shree Cement25621.45-47.55-0.1930710.1522601.392444.11
ACC2514.029.01.172759.951704.4547209.72
Dalmia Bharat1788.65-0.55-0.032428.851700.0533984.35
17 May 2024, 09:49:31 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Shree Cement indicate a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:30:56 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25665.8, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹25669

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25665.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25394.03 and 26114.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25394.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26114.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22:13 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 25806.20. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 5.19% to reach 25806.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.72%
3 Months-4.59%
6 Months-1.87%
YTD-10.36%
1 Year5.19%
17 May 2024, 08:49:21 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126114.03Support 125394.03
Resistance 226529.52Support 225089.52
Resistance 326834.03Support 324674.03
17 May 2024, 08:38:17 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 11.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8542
    Buy10775
    Hold11141416
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2444
17 May 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 52 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 67 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 k & BSE volume was .

17 May 2024, 08:04:02 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹25819.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26200 & 25511 yesterday to end at 25819.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue